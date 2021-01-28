Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Receiving February 2021 Android Security Patch With Latest Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Receiving February 2021 Android Security Patch With Latest Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy S20 series was launched in February 2020 with Android 10 and was updated to Android 11 late last year.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 28 January 2021 18:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Receiving February 2021 Android Security Patch With Latest Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy S20 series has hole-punch cutout for selfie camera

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 series update is reportedly sized around 173MB
  • The phones in European market have started receiving the update
  • Galaxy S20 series with Exynos SoCs are getting the update

Samsung Galaxy S20 series has started receiving the latest February 2021 Android security patch in some regions, according to a new report. The update comes with version G98xxXXS6CUA8 that is associated with the Exynos-powered variants of the Galaxy S20 series. The incremental update is reportedly available in European countries and brings a couple of improvements, along with the latest security patch. Samsung has managed to roll out the latest patch even before Google did for its Pixel phones.

A report by XDA Developers states that Samsung Galaxy S20 series, that includes Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+, and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, has started receiving update version G98xxXXS6CUA8. This incremental update is 173MB in size and upgrades the phones to the latest February 2021 Android security patch. As per the changelog shared in the report, the update brings stability improvements and bug fixes, further improvements to performance, along with “New and/ or enhanced features.”

The report adds that this update takes the bootloader version from v5 to v6 and users will not be able to downgrade to an older version. This update is being rolled out in batches and will not reach all users immediately. As of now, the update has not reached the Indian market and Galaxy S20 series users will likely have to wait for a couple days.

Galaxy S20 series was launched in February last year with Android 10 and was updated to Android 11 towards the end of 2020.

Samsung has been pretty active with rolling out updates for its phones – be it flagships, mid-range, or budget-friendly phones. Most recently, the Indian variant of Samsung Galaxy F41 reportedly started receiving Android 11-based One UI 3.0. Samsung Galaxy S8 series got the January 2021 security patch while Samsung Galaxy S10's Android 11 update roll out was resumed after being stopped last week due to potential bugs.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium construction quality
  • Excellent display
  • Lean, feature-rich UI
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Great app and gaming performance
  • Day-long battery life
  • Bad
  • Heats up under load
  • Bland design
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S20+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Top-notch build quality
  • Gorgeous display
  • Excellent cameras, zoom capability
  • Good battery life
  • Clean UI
  • Bad
  • Big and unwieldy
  • Extremely expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + Depth
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Update, February Android Security Patch
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy M21 Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update Rolling Out in India: Report

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Receiving February 2021 Android Security Patch With Latest Update: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Adds Biometric Security for Web Login
  2. Facebook News Launched in UK to Help 'Sustain' Local Journalism
  3. Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Workaround for Game-Breaking Bug, Modding Support Tools
  4. Apple Rumoured to Be Working on a 6.1-inch iPhone SE Plus
  5. Realme X7 5G, X7 Pro 5G to Launch in India on February 4, Specifications Teased
  6. Samsung Galaxy M02 to Be Priced Under Rs. 7,000, Launching on February 2
  7. Facebook Sees Soaring Quarterly Results; Zuckerberg Hits Apple Over Privacy
  8. OnePlus 9 Specifications, Design Tipped as Live Image Surfaces Online
  9. Airtel Claims to Be Ready for 5G Rollout, Demonstrates Live Experience
  10. Bridgerton Is Netflix’s Biggest Series Ever, as 82 Million Members Tune In
#Latest Stories
  1. Pokemon Go May Be Looking to Increase India Presence, New Job Listing Suggests
  2. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Receiving February 2021 Android Security Patch With Latest Update: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy M21 Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update Rolling Out in India: Report
  4. Realme Phone With Model Number RMX3121 Spotted on TENAA, Specifications and Design Tipped
  5. Vivaldi 3.6 Brings Unique Two-Level Tab Stacking for Easy Management
  6. Microsoft India Development Center Inspired by Taj Mahal Established in Noida
  7. Facebook-Giphy Deal Faces Probe From UK Competition Watchdog
  8. Telegram 7.4 iOS Update Will Let You Import WhatsApp Chats Using a Migration Tool
  9. Qualcomm Loses Fight Against EU Antitrust Regulators' Data Demand
  10. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Receiving OxygenOS 10.3.8 Update With January 2021 Security Patch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com