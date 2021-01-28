Samsung Galaxy S20 series has started receiving the latest February 2021 Android security patch in some regions, according to a new report. The update comes with version G98xxXXS6CUA8 that is associated with the Exynos-powered variants of the Galaxy S20 series. The incremental update is reportedly available in European countries and brings a couple of improvements, along with the latest security patch. Samsung has managed to roll out the latest patch even before Google did for its Pixel phones.

A report by XDA Developers states that Samsung Galaxy S20 series, that includes Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+, and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, has started receiving update version G98xxXXS6CUA8. This incremental update is 173MB in size and upgrades the phones to the latest February 2021 Android security patch. As per the changelog shared in the report, the update brings stability improvements and bug fixes, further improvements to performance, along with “New and/ or enhanced features.”

The report adds that this update takes the bootloader version from v5 to v6 and users will not be able to downgrade to an older version. This update is being rolled out in batches and will not reach all users immediately. As of now, the update has not reached the Indian market and Galaxy S20 series users will likely have to wait for a couple days.

Galaxy S20 series was launched in February last year with Android 10 and was updated to Android 11 towards the end of 2020.

Samsung has been pretty active with rolling out updates for its phones – be it flagships, mid-range, or budget-friendly phones. Most recently, the Indian variant of Samsung Galaxy F41 reportedly started receiving Android 11-based One UI 3.0. Samsung Galaxy S8 series got the January 2021 security patch while Samsung Galaxy S10's Android 11 update roll out was resumed after being stopped last week due to potential bugs.

