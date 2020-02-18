Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Expected to Sell 32 Million Units in 2020: Ming-Chi Kuo

Counterpoint Research firm had earlier said that the newly launched Galaxy S20 will outsell its predecessor.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 18 February 2020 18:14 IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Expected to Sell 32 Million Units in 2020: Ming-Chi Kuo

Samsung sold around 36-38 million Galaxy S10 models last year, said Ming-Chi Kuo

Highlights
  • Samsung to sell 32 million units of Galaxy S20 series: Kuo
  • The company sold around 36-38 million Galaxy S10 models last year
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 price in India is set at Rs. 66,999

Reputed TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects Samsung to sell around 32 million units of the recently launched Galaxy S20 in 2020, which compared to the previous-generation models is not much. According to Kuo, Samsung sold around 36-38 million Galaxy S10 models last year, news portal GizmoChina reported on Monday.

Interestingly, the report from Kuo contradicts Counterpoint Research firm which said that the newly launched Galaxy S20 will outsell its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S20 price, colours

Samsung Galaxy S20 price in India is set at Rs. 66,999, while Galaxy S20+ price is set at Rs. 73,999 and the Galaxy S20 Ultra will cost Rs. 92,999. Galaxy S20 comes in Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink colours; Galaxy S20+ comes in Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black, and Galaxy S20 Ultra comes in Cosmic Grey, Cosmic Black colours.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series specifications

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy S20 series comes with a 25W fast charger (S20 Ultra supports 45W superfast charging). Galaxy S20 houses 4000mAh battery, Galaxy S20+ has 4,500mAh battery while Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has a huge 5,000mAh battery. The entire series is equipped with massive storage as standard – Galaxy S20 in 128GB variant LTE version with 8GB variant while Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra in in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants.

Samsung Galaxy S20 has a triple camera system at the rear with main 64-megapixel camera and a 10-megapixel selfie shooter while Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra pack quad rear cameras.

The S20 Ultra takes things a step further with the option to shift dynamically between a high resolution 108-megapixel mode and a 12-megapixel mode, thanks to "nona-binning" technology that combines nine pixels into one at the sensor level.

Further reading: Counterpoint, Ming-Chi Kuo, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S20 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S20 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Specifications
