Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Deals and Offers Detailed by Company

Consumers pre-booking Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra can purchase Galaxy Buds+ at Rs. 1,999.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 27 February 2020 20:44 IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Deals and Offers Detailed by Company

Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ have a triple camera system at the rear with main 64MP camera

Highlights
  • Samsung announced an additional bonus of upto Rs. 5,000
  • Galaxy S20 smartphone in India will cost Rs. 66,999
  • Samsung Care+ can be availed at just Rs 1,999

Samsung on Thursday announced an additional bonus of upto Rs. 5,000 on the Galaxy S20 series in exchange of old smartphones. The Galaxy S20 comes in Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink colours; Galaxy S20+ comes in Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black and Galaxy S20 Ultra comes in Cosmic Grey, and Cosmic Black colours.

In terms of pricing, the Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone in India will cost Rs. 66,999, while the Galaxy S20+ is priced at Rs. 73,999, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra at Rs. 92,999.

Potential consumers pre-booking the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra can purchase Galaxy Buds+ at Rs. 1,999 and consumers purchasing the Galaxy S20 can buy them at Rs. 2,999.

One can also avail Samsung Care+ (accidental and liquid damage protection) at just Rs. 1,999 against the original price of Rs 3,999.

Samsung Care+ offers complete protection for phone from any kind of accidental physical or liquid damage. This includes front screen and covers phone from any liquid damage for a period of one year.

Additionally, the smartphone manufacturer has also collaborated with different networks like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone to provide discounted plans to Galaxy S20 users.

Jio users will get double data benefits with additional one-year unlimited services with Jio's annual plan of Rs. 4,999 annual plan.

Airtel customers can also avail double data benefits on the recharging with Rs. 298 or Rs. 398 for the first 10 consecutive recharges.

Similarly, Vodafone and Idea customers can avail double data on recharge of Rs 399 along with 56 days validity for the first six recharges.

The Galaxy S20 series comes with a 25W fast charger (Galaxy S20 Ultra supports 45W SuperFast charging). Galaxy S20 houses 4,000mAh battery, Galaxy S20+ has 4,500mAh battery, while Galaxy S20 Ultra has a huge 5,000mAh battery.

The entire series is equipped with massive storage as standard -- Galaxy S20 comes with 128GB as standard, while Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra in in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB variants.

Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ have a triple camera system at the rear with main 64-megapixel camera and a 10-megapixel selfie shooter, while Galaxy S20 Ultra has main 108-megapixel camera and 40-megapixel front camera.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S20 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S20 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Specifications
UPI Was Most Preferred Payment Mode in Volume Terms in 2019: Report
Samsung Galaxy A50s Android 10 Update Now Rolling Out in India Along With February Security Patch: Report

