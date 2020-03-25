Technology News
Samsung Announces Galaxy S20 Series Camera Features Will Come to Galaxy S10 Series, Galaxy Note 10 Series

Samsung Galaxy S10 series will be getting an improved Night Mode but the Galaxy Note 10 series will not.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 25 March 2020 13:37 IST
Both Galaxy S10 series and Galaxy Note 10 series will get Custom Filter

Highlights
  • New camera features coming to Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 series
  • Samsung says it will bring these features through software updates
  • Gallery app on Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 series will be improved

Samsung has announced it will be bringing new and innovative features from its Galaxy S20 series to the Galaxy S10 series and Galaxy Note 10 series. These features mainly focus on camera improvements including features like Single Take, Night Hyperlapse, and others. Samsung also added that upcoming software updates will bring these features to the older phones, along with several software enhancements to improve the “entire Galaxy experience.” Some of the other updates include improvements to the Gallery app and easy sharing abilities.

Samsung put the full announcement on its website with details of all changes that phones in the Galaxy S10 series and Galaxy Note 10 will get. In terms of camera improvements, both the Galaxy S10 series and Galaxy Note 10 series will get ‘Single Take' which captures a number of photos and videos at once and suggests the best one out of the bunch. The ‘Night Mode' on the Galaxy S10 series will be improved and it will also get ‘Night Hyperlapse'. Unfortunately, the improvements to the Night More are only for Galaxy S10 series and will not make their way to the Galaxy Note 10 series, which will however, get Night Hyperlapse. Another caveat is that Galaxy Note 10 Lite users will not get this feature.

Custom Filter, which allows users to create their own filter with colours and styles that they like, will be added as well on both the Galaxy S10 series and Galaxy Note 10 series. Samsung is also bringing Pro Video to both phone series.

Talking about the changes to the Gallery app, the ‘Clean View' feature will make its way to both Galaxy S10 series and Galaxy Note 10 series. It automatically makes a group of similar shots of the same subject. The ‘Quick Crop' option will also be added to the Gallery app.

Coming to the easy sharing capabilities, Samsung is bringing Quick Share and Music Share feature to both. Quick Share lets users share photos, videos, or even large files to nearby contacts. Music Share lets users extend their paired Bluetooth connection to other devices.

Samsung did not specify when these updates will come to the Galaxy S10 series or Galaxy Note 10 series but, this does come as good news for users of these phones.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Samsung Galaxy S10 Series, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series
