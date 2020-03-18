Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Sales Lower Than Galaxy S10 Family Due to Coronavirus Impact: Report

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Sales Lower Than Galaxy S10 Family Due to Coronavirus Impact: Report

Global economic downturn due to coronavirus outbreak and reduced subsidies for telecom operators have together reportedly resulted in low sales of the Galaxy S20 series.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 March 2020 18:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Sales Lower Than Galaxy S10 Family Due to Coronavirus Impact: Report

Samsung Galaxy S20 series was launched in February

Highlights
  • The Galaxy S20 Ultra has reportedly received the most pre-orders
  • Samsung has radically reduced Galaxy S20 parts demand
  • Samsung will also face competition from Huawei with P40 series

Samsung Galaxy S20 series sales have been less than flattering, a new report claims. So much so, that the company has drastically reduced demand for Samsung Galaxy S20 parts. The report blames the coronavirus pandemic as a prime reason for the sliding demand. Samsung hoped to start the new decade on a high note, and to that effect it named its flagship series Galaxy S20 this year, a huge nomenclature jump from the predecessor Galaxy S10. However, this latest report claims that the Galaxy S20 family has seen lower sales than even the Galaxy S10 series sales last year in the same time frame.

South Korean media TheElec reports that global economic downturn due to coronavirus outbreak and reduced subsidies for telecom operators have together resulted in low sales of the Galaxy S20 series. The report claims the 2020 Samsung flagship series is expected to have sold less than its predecessor Galaxy S10 from January this year. Inventory is reportedly piling up, and a market watcher even said that Galaxy S20 parts demand has radically been reduced by Samsung. In the Galaxy S20 lineup, the Galaxy S20 Ultra received the most pre-orders, and the anonymous market watcher told the publication, “Pre-orders for the [Galaxy] S20 Ultra rose to over 50 percent of the total volume.”

The sale of the Galaxy S20 series will further be marred by new flagship phone arrivals from competitors like Huawei. The P40 series is expected to launch as soon as March 26. The report says that the Galaxy S10 family saw good sales in Q1, and the sales only tapered in Q2. However, the same cannot be said about the Galaxy S20 series, whose sales were hit hard due to the CoVID-19 crisis. Samsung may have to introduce offers and discounts to revive sales.

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium construction quality
  • Excellent display
  • Lean, feature-rich UI
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Great app and gaming performance
  • Day-long battery life
  • Bad
  • Heats up under load
  • Bland design
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S20+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
PUBG Mobile Lite Gets Varenga in Bloom With 0.16.0 Update, Adds Paint Grenades and More: What's New

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Sales Lower Than Galaxy S10 Family Due to Coronavirus Impact: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s How to See WhatsApp Messages Deleted by Others
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  3. Realme 2 Pro Update Brings Airtel, Jio VoWiFi Calling Support: Reports
  4. Apple Unveils iPad Pro 2020 Models With Trackpad Support
  5. Realme 6i With 5,000mAh Battery, Helio G80 SoC Launched
  6. Nokia Thursday Launch Event Will Be Online-Only, HMD Global Reveals
  7. WhatsApp Launches Dedicated Hub to Make Coronavirus Information Available
  8. Samsung Galaxy M21 Launch in India Today: All We Know So Far
  9. Samsung Galaxy M21 With Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  10. Apple Unveils New Powerbeats Wireless Earphones With Improved Battery Life
#Latest Stories
  1. MacBook Air 2020 With ‘Magic Keyboard’, 256GB Base Storage Launched: Price in India
  2. Apple Releases Top Apps List for 'Working and Staying at Home'
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Sales Lower Than Galaxy S10 Family Due to Coronavirus Impact: Report
  4. PUBG Mobile Lite Gets Varenga in Bloom With 0.16.0 Update, Adds Paint Grenades and More: What's New
  5. iPad Pro 2020 With Trackpad Support, Pro Cameras, New Magic Keyboard Launched: Price in India, Specifications
  6. The Flash, Supergirl Latest Episodes Unavailable on Hotstar, Hooq Due to ‘Technical Issues’
  7. Coronavirus: Amar Chitra Katha, Tinkle Comics Made Available Free to Help With Social Distancing
  8. Redmi 7 MIUI 11 Update Brings February Android Security Patch, App Vault Changes
  9. Huawei Nova 7, Huawei Nova 7 Pro Spotted on 3C Certification, 40W Fast Charging Tipped
  10. Honor 30 Leaked Render Hints at Four Colour Options; Honor 30S Leaked with Hole-Punch Display
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.