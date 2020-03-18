Samsung Galaxy S20 series sales have been less than flattering, a new report claims. So much so, that the company has drastically reduced demand for Samsung Galaxy S20 parts. The report blames the coronavirus pandemic as a prime reason for the sliding demand. Samsung hoped to start the new decade on a high note, and to that effect it named its flagship series Galaxy S20 this year, a huge nomenclature jump from the predecessor Galaxy S10. However, this latest report claims that the Galaxy S20 family has seen lower sales than even the Galaxy S10 series sales last year in the same time frame.

South Korean media TheElec reports that global economic downturn due to coronavirus outbreak and reduced subsidies for telecom operators have together resulted in low sales of the Galaxy S20 series. The report claims the 2020 Samsung flagship series is expected to have sold less than its predecessor Galaxy S10 from January this year. Inventory is reportedly piling up, and a market watcher even said that Galaxy S20 parts demand has radically been reduced by Samsung. In the Galaxy S20 lineup, the Galaxy S20 Ultra received the most pre-orders, and the anonymous market watcher told the publication, “Pre-orders for the [Galaxy] S20 Ultra rose to over 50 percent of the total volume.”

The sale of the Galaxy S20 series will further be marred by new flagship phone arrivals from competitors like Huawei. The P40 series is expected to launch as soon as March 26. The report says that the Galaxy S10 family saw good sales in Q1, and the sales only tapered in Q2. However, the same cannot be said about the Galaxy S20 series, whose sales were hit hard due to the CoVID-19 crisis. Samsung may have to introduce offers and discounts to revive sales.