Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra May Receive New Colour Variants Soon

Galaxy S20 series phones may be available in red, blue, and white colour options soon.

By Harpreet Singh | Updated: 14 February 2020 17:48 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter / Sudhanshu

Samsung Galaxy S20 series phones may receive new colour variants soon

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 series went official this week
  • Samsung may roll out new colour options for its Galaxy S20 phones
  • Red, blue, and white are some of the rumoured colour options

After months of leaks, Samsung announced its S series flagship smartphones earlier this week. The Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra feature 120Hz displays, 5G connectivity, new and improved cameras, and slimmer bezels. Samsung has now started taking pre-registrations for the new Galaxy S20 series phones in India. While Samsung has launched the new Galaxy S20 series phones in three different colour options, the electronics giant could also release more colour variants. Fresh leaks suggest that the Galaxy S20 series may get red, blue, and white colour variants as well.

The purported red-coloured variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20+ has been posted on Instagram alongside red-coloured Galaxy Buds+. This particular variant seems to be exclusive to a South Korean telecom carrier, as of now. Further, an Indian tipster has also tweeted red colour variant of the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+, calling it Aura Red.

 

To further cement the case, Indian price comparison website Pricebaba claims to have access to official renders of the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ in red colour variants. The website claims to have received these renders via industry sources. All these leaks suggest Samsung may also offer more colour options with its Galaxy S20 series phones around the world.

Another tipster claims to have shared live images of a blue-coloured Galaxy S20+ alongside red and white options. However, Samsung's Korean website currently lists a Cosmic White colour option as well, which looks different from the Cosmic Grey colour the company revealed at its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event earlier this week.

Samsung may gradually roll out these colour options for the Galaxy S20 series phones around the world. As of now, there's no official word on whether any of these will be available in India though.

Comments

