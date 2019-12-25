Samsung Galaxy S11 series, the company's next year flagship, may be called something else. Tipsters are now suggesting that Samsung may call its upcoming Galaxy S series flagship as the Samsung Galaxy S20, and not Samsung Galaxy S11. Many companies have gone this route, and Samsung looks to follow the same pattern. Huawei launched the Honor 20 as the successor of the Honor 10, and Huawei P10 successor was the Huawei P20. Samsung also reportedly looks to bring Samsung Galaxy S20 as the successor of the Samsung Galaxy S10.

Tipsters Ice Universe and MMDJ_, both have shared that Samsung will launch the Galaxy S20 next year, and not the Galaxy S11 that has been reported earlier. If true, Samsung will reportedly launch the Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+, and Samsung Galaxy S20e phones in a few months. This, in the year of 2020, brings good sync in the branding. But in 2021, if Samsung were to follow Huawei's route, then it should launch the Samsung Galaxy S30, and not the Samsung Galaxy S21.

If Samsung were to take this leap, it should also match it with huge improvements from the predecessor. In any case, nothing is confirmed yet, and Samsung is yet to make any announcements regarding this matter. The company is expected to host an ‘Unpacked' event to launch the next-gen Galaxy S series in February next year. Also, if these leaks are true, then the Galaxy Note series may also see the numerical jump, and the next-gen Galaxy Note phone may also be called Galaxy Note 20. Samsung likes to keep uniform numbers for the two series.

