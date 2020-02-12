Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip Pre Registrations Live in India

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip Pre-Registrations Live in India

Samsung Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Z Flip are available for pre-registrations through the Samsung India website.

Updated: 12 February 2020 16:18 IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 series come with a starting price of $999 (roughly Rs. 71,300)

Highlights
  • Samsung site is taking pre-registrations without revealing any specifics
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 phones will go on sale in global markets from March 6
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes with a price tag of $1,380 in the US

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip are available for pre-registrations in India. The new development comes following the official debut of the latest Galaxy-series flagships. The Galaxy S20 family as well as the Galaxy Z Flip are also on pre-orders in the US. Existing smartphone users can also avail trade-in credit on the new Samsung phones in lieu of their old handsets. The Samsung Galaxy S20 models come in both 4G LTE and 5G connectivity options, while the Galaxy Z Flip has the lone, 4G LTE option. We can expect the 4G LTE models of the Galaxy S20 family to be launched in India.

The official Samsung India website is taking pre-registrations for the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra by asking interested buyers to provide their name, email ID, mobile number, and pin code details. In addition to the Galaxy S20 family, the company is taking pre-registrations for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung, however, hasn't yet provided any details around the price and availability schedule of the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip models. Nevertheless, the US prices of the Samsung Galaxy S20 models start at $999 (roughly Rs. 71,300) for the 5G models, while the Galaxy Z Flip price is set at $1,380 (roughly Rs. 98,400). The India pricing is likely to be in line with what's debuting in the US.

On the availability front, the Samsung Galaxy S20 models are set to go on sale in global markets starting March 6, while the Galaxy Z Flip will be available in limited quantities in select markets from February 14.

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra First Impressions

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Samsung India for clarity on the arrival of the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip models in the country and will update this space as and when the company responds.

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra all run Android 10 with One UI on top and features Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S20 comes with a 6.2-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) panel, while the Galaxy S20+ has a 6.7-inch QHD+ panel and the Galaxy S20 Ultra features a 6.9-inch QHD+ panel. The phones have either Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. We can expect the Exynos 990 variants to launch in India.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy S20 has a triple rear camera setup that has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and a 64-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.0 telephoto lens. The Galaxy S20+ has an additional DepthVision sensor -- apart from the three cameras identical to what are available on the Galaxy S20. In contrast, the Galaxy S20 Ultra houses a quad rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel wide-angle shooter with phase-detection autofocus (PDAF) and OIS as well as an f/1.8 lens, 48-megapixel telephoto shooter along with an f/3.5 lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a DepthVision camera. The Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ carry a 10-megapixel selfie camera, whereas the Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with a 40-megapixel selfie camera.

The Galaxy S20 series has a range of connectivity options, including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C. Besides, the Galaxy S20 packs a 4,000mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy S20+ has a 4,500mAh battery and the Galaxy S20 Ultra includes a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip runs Android 10 with a Flex mode UI on top and features a 6.7-inch full-HD (1080x2636 pixels, 21.9:9, 425ppi) foldable Dynamic AMOLED panel. There is also a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED cover display. The phone is powered by an octa-core SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It comes with a dual rear camera setup that has a 12-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. Moreover, the phone comes with a 10-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung has provided all the commonly found connectivity options, including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C. Lastly, the phone packs a 3,300mAh battery with fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Display 6.90-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S20 specifications, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus specifications, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra specifications, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung India, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Xiaomi to Attend MWC 2020 as Planned, Details Coronavirus Precautions

