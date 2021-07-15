Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Users Report White and Green Display Issues That Get Worse With Time

Complaints regarding white or green patches on the display are being reported, which seem to get progressively worse over time.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 15 July 2021 17:50 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung Community Forum/ Reddit

Samsung Galaxy S20+ user shared a video of the white and green screen issue

Highlights
  • This issue renders the Galaxy S20 series display useless
  • Repairing the handset seems to be the only fix right now
  • A reset of affected phones does not seem to solve issue

Samsung Galaxy S20 series users are reporting issues with their screens. Complaints regarding white or green patches on the display are being reported, which get progressively worse over time, until the handset become unusable. Most complaints are coming from Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra users. Users have published videos on issues with their displays, along with screenshots. Although a moderator on Samsung community forums suggested booting the handset and resetting it, there has been no official response, and users say that this method doesn't solve the problem at all.

One Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra user took to the community forum to complain that there was slight flickering lines on his handset first, which were noticeable while playing games. These lines turned green and white eventually and the phone even started to overheat. When he contacted Samsung support, the representatives instructed him to do a soft reset, but it seems to have not resolved the issue. The user posts later that Samsung replaced display and battery to repair the issue.

A Samsung Galaxy S20+ user on Reddit also shared a video of the problem. The video shows that the phone displays green lines all over the screen, followed by white lines, making it effectively unusable. As of now seems to be replacing the display by going to the Samsung repair centre. If the phone is out of warranty, this would result in a hefty cost.

Samsung is yet to officially respond to this display issue affecting Samsung Galaxy S20 series users. Phones from Samsung are not new to display-related issues. Earlier this year, the company released a new update for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G aimed at fixing a long-standing touchscreen issue. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G users had reportedly started experiencing problems with using the touchscreen of the phone soon after its launch.

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium construction quality
  • Excellent display
  • Lean, feature-rich UI
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Great app and gaming performance
  • Day-long battery life
  • Bad
  • Heats up under load
  • Bland design
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S20+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Top-notch build quality
  • Gorgeous display
  • Excellent cameras, zoom capability
  • Good battery life
  • Clean UI
  • Bad
  • Big and unwieldy
  • Extremely expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + Depth
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
