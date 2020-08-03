Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra have reportedly started receiving the August 2020 security patch update by Samsung. The South Korean giant has been rolling out its August 2020 security update since late last month in batches, making the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra the latest phones to receive it. As per reports, the firmware version G986xXXS4ATGB is being rolled out in some European countries right now, and will soon be available in other parts of the world as well.

The latest Samsung Galaxy S20 update is the first one for the series in a while that will only have new security fixes as part of its package, according to a report by SamMobile. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra users can download the update by clicking on Settings > Software update > Download and Install. Although the August 2020 patch will only have minimum updates, it is suggested to download the update if it is available in your phone, as it will have enhanced security features.

Samsung has been rolling out its updates in batches. It started releasing the August 2020 security patch since late last month, starting with Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e from the Galaxy S10 series. The Galaxy Note 10 series was also said to have started receiving the August 2020 security patch update. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A50 also reportedly began receiving the update this week, although it is only available in select countries so far.

The South Korean giant will be hosting its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5. The Galaxy Note 20 series is expected to be unveiled at the occasion, along with other devices such as Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Tab S7. The devices will be launched at the event which will take place at Samsung's Digital City Campus in Suwon, South Korea this Wednesday. It will be livestreamed on Samsung.com and Samsung Global Newsroom.

