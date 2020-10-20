Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra have started receiving a new software update, according to reports. The latest update comes along with a changelog that highlights camera improvements. It notably comes as the fourth in a series of updates after the Galaxy S20 models received three improvement-focussed updates in the last one month. The new Galaxy S20 series update is reportedly debuting in a few European markets initially. However, it is likely to be available in other regions in the coming days.

According to a report by SamMobile, the latest software update for the Samsung Galaxy S20 series brings a firmware version G98xxXXU5BTJ1 to Netherlands. However, the same update brings a firmware version G98xxXXU5BTJ3 to Germany.

The changelog detailing the update doesn't provide any particular information, as per the report. However, it is said to highlight the existence of some camera improvements.

As per a separate report by Netherlands-based blog GalaxyClub.nl, the latest software update for the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra is around 250MB in size and carries an updated camera app that is version 10.5.03.14. This seems to include the camera improvements.

The new update is reportedly available as an over-the-air (OTA) rollout for all the Galaxy S20 variants in the Netherlands, except the 5G-supporting versions. The update is also debuting in Germany. However, there is no word on its rollout in markets including India.

It is important to note that Samsung had released a previous camera update for the Galaxy S20 series earlier this month, which followed the September security update. The Galaxy S20 series also received the October Android security patch just a couple of weeks back.

