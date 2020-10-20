Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Getting New Software Update With Camera Improvements: Reports

The update for the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra is initially rolling out in the Netherlands and Germany.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 October 2020 15:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Getting New Software Update With Camera Improvements: Reports

Samsung Galaxy S20 series had received another camera update just last month

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 series update is said to be around 250MB in size
  • The software update reportedly brings an updated camera app
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 series is yet to receive the said update in India

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra have started receiving a new software update, according to reports. The latest update comes along with a changelog that highlights camera improvements. It notably comes as the fourth in a series of updates after the Galaxy S20 models received three improvement-focussed updates in the last one month. The new Galaxy S20 series update is reportedly debuting in a few European markets initially. However, it is likely to be available in other regions in the coming days.

According to a report by SamMobile, the latest software update for the Samsung Galaxy S20 series brings a firmware version G98xxXXU5BTJ1 to Netherlands. However, the same update brings a firmware version G98xxXXU5BTJ3 to Germany.

The changelog detailing the update doesn't provide any particular information, as per the report. However, it is said to highlight the existence of some camera improvements.

As per a separate report by Netherlands-based blog GalaxyClub.nl, the latest software update for the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra is around 250MB in size and carries an updated camera app that is version 10.5.03.14. This seems to include the camera improvements.

The new update is reportedly available as an over-the-air (OTA) rollout for all the Galaxy S20 variants in the Netherlands, except the 5G-supporting versions. The update is also debuting in Germany. However, there is no word on its rollout in markets including India.

It is important to note that Samsung had released a previous camera update for the Galaxy S20 series earlier this month, which followed the September security update. The Galaxy S20 series also received the October Android security patch just a couple of weeks back.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium construction quality
  • Excellent display
  • Lean, feature-rich UI
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Great app and gaming performance
  • Day-long battery life
  • Bad
  • Heats up under load
  • Bland design
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S20+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Top-notch build quality
  • Gorgeous display
  • Excellent cameras, zoom capability
  • Good battery life
  • Clean UI
  • Bad
  • Big and unwieldy
  • Extremely expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + Depth
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme 7 Pro Receiving October 2020 Update in India With Camera Optimisations

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Getting New Software Update With Camera Improvements: Reports
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G With VoLTE Calling Support Launched in India
  2. Oppo Smart TV S1, Smart TV R1 With ColorOS TV Launched
  3. Oppo Enco X True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched
  4. Amazon Sells More iPhones on Opening Day Than Previous Year’s Sale
  5. Vivo V20 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera Goes on Sale in India
  6. Apple Reveals iPhone 12, 12 Pro Screen Repair Cost
  7. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  8. iPhone 12 May Not Support Dual-SIM 5G Out of the Box: Report
  9. LG G8X ThinQ Saw Staggering Sales in First 12 Hours of Flipkart Sale, Company Says
  10. OnePlus 8T Tips and Tricks: Best New Features in OxygenOS 11
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Getting New Software Update With Camera Improvements: Reports
  2. Realme 7 Pro Receiving October 2020 Update in India With Camera Optimisations
  3. Microsoft's Xbox App on iOS Brings Remote Play Functionality to iPhones and iPads
  4. Ahmedabad Tops Indian Cities for Mobile Gaming, Opensignal Study Finds
  5. Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G With VoLTE Calling, Wireless FM Radio Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Chrome Allows Google, YouTube to Store User Data Even If You Want to Delete it, Claims Developer
  7. Huawei, ZTE Banned by Sweden From Upcoming 5G Networks
  8. Vivo V20 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera, 33W Fast Charging Goes on Sale in India
  9. Mi Watch Color Sports Edition With 117 Sports Modes, 5ATM Water Resistance, Built-in GPS Launched
  10. Google Pixel 5 Units Have Gap Between Display and Frame, Some Early Users Complain
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com