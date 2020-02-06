Samsung Galaxy S20 series phones have had their asking price leaked more than once, and for multiple regions that include the US, Europe, and even the company's home market of South Korea. Less than a week ahead of their official debut, the alleged pricing of Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra for the US market has popped up online once again. Additionally, Samsung has filed an application to trademark the name ‘Nonacell' in the UK, which apparently refers to the 9-in-1 pixel binning camera technology employed on the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Technology analyst Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) has tweeted the updated pricing of the upcoming Samsung flagships for the US market. The standard Galaxy S20, which succeeds the Galaxy S10e, will reportedly be priced at $999 (roughly Rs. 71,000). The Galaxy S20+, which is tipped to succeed the vanilla Galaxy S10, will reportedly set buyers back by $1,199 (roughly Rs. 85,000). As for the top-end Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is claimed to succeed the Galaxy S10+, it will require buyers to shell out an eye-watering sum of $1,399 (roughly Rs. 100,000). Interestingly, the Galaxy S20 Ultra's price will be equivalent to the cost of the Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone in the US.

Additionally, Samsung has filed a trademark application before the UK IPO (Intellectual Property Office of the United Kingdom) to trademark the ‘Nonacell' moniker. For your information, ‘nona' is a Latin word that means ‘ninth' or denotes something associated with the numerical figure ‘9'. ‘Nonacell' most likely refers to the 9-in-1 pixel binning technology that will be employed by Samsung's in-house 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor set to make its way to the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The trademark application was spotted first by LetsGoDigital.

The Nonacell technology will combine nine pixels of 0.8-micron size each to create a larger pixel with an effective 2.4-micron size. Creation of a larger pixel ensures optical data from the surroundings is collected more effectively to deliver a brighter and more detailed image. In simpler terms, 'nonacell' is 3x3 pixel binning that involves an array of nine pixels, while a conventional 48-megapixel camera employs 'tetracell' solution to perform 2x2 pixel binning and deliver a 12-megapixel photo.