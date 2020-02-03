Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S20 Said to Debut With ‘Quick Take’, ‘Super ISO’ Camera Features; Geekbench Listings Surface

A trademark application with the UK Intellectual Property Office has suggested the presence of “Super ISO” on Samsung Galaxy S20 family.

Updated: 3 February 2020 16:46 IST
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S20 family would debut in Europe as early as March 13

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 could capture three images simultaneously
  • New Samsung flagships appear to have Snapdragon 865 in major markets
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 may get bundled with Galaxy Buds+ for pre-orders

Samsung Galaxy S20 series is expected to debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco, California, next week. But ahead of the official launch, the rumour mill has churned out further details of the rumoured lineup that is believed to include the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Galaxy S20, in the series, is said to capture images using all rear camera sensors simultaneously to let users decide which sensor they would like to pick for storing their memories. A light sensitivity-focussed “Super ISO” feature has also separately been spotted on a trademark application that could be a part of the Samsung Galaxy S20 models. Additionally, Geekbench listings of the Galaxy S20 models have surfaced with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Max Weinbach of XDA Developers has claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S20 would come preloaded with a feature called Quick Take that would enable the device to simultaneously capture images using all three built-in rear camera sensors. The feature would essentially capture three images at the same time to let users decide which one they want to keep -- depending upon the clarity and lighting details. This sounds similar to the Live Focus mode that is already available on the Galaxy phones to let users decide between the bokeh shot and standard images.

Previous reports claimed that the standard Samsung Galaxy S20 would feature three rear camera sensors, while the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra are speculated to include four rear camera sensors. It is, however, unclear whether the reported Quick Take feature would be limited to the standard Galaxy S20 or would also be available on the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. Furthermore, Samsung may bring a similar feature to the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10.

Separately, a trademark application listed with the UK Intellectual Property Office with number UK00003462560 has suggested the development of the Super ISO feature that would let users capture enhanced night shots. An ISO setting is generally a part of the manual mode and is designed to adjust the light sensitivity of the camera. However, Samsung may use its proprietary solution to deliver distinct results from what's usually available.

A tipster who goes by the pseudonym Ice Universe has reported that the Super ISO feature would be a part of the Galaxy S20 series. Samsung may provide the feature to its earlier flagships, at least the Galaxy S10, through a software update.

In addition to the trademark listing pertaining to the new camera feature, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series appears to have surfaced on benchmark site Geekbench. The site shows the Samsung phone with model number SM-G981 that could be associated with the Galaxy S20, while the model SM-G986 listed online could be related to the Galaxy S20+. There is also the phone with model number SM988 that could be the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Geekbench seems to have listed both the US and South Korean models of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. The South Korean models are usually denoted by the alphabet “N”, while the US models carry the alphabet “U” next to their model numbers.

The listings on the benchmark site show that both the South Korean and US models of the Galaxy S20 series have Qualcomm “kona” chip that is speculated to be the codename of the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The model numbers featured on the Geekbench listings are also one unit larger than the model numbers purportedly associated with the 4G-supporting variants of the Galaxy S20 lineup. This means that while the Galaxy S20 is rumoured to carry model number SM-G980, the fresh listing shows SM-G981 that could be the Galaxy S20 5G variant. Moreover, you'll find Android 10 across all the latest listings.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy Z Flip have apparently received certifications from Thailand's National Broadcasting Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) with model numbers SM-F700F, SM-G980F, and SM-G985F, respectively. The official NBTC site shows the listing of the new models. However, the Thai regulator doesn't have a reference for the Galaxy S20 Ultra. It may add this certification to the online portal shortly.

An image that is claimed to reveal the back of the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra have surfaced on Twitter that suggests a protruding camera setup across all three phones. The image, which has been shared by Twitter account reframed, doesn't showcase any details around the camera setups available on the Galaxy S20 series phones. Also, we weren't able to independently verify its authenticity.

samsung galaxy s20 series back image leak twitter reframed Samsung Galaxy S20 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S20 family appears to have a protruding rear camera setup
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Reframed

 

Some pre-order details around the Samsung Galaxy S20 series have also surfaced. As per a tweet posted by Roland Quandt of WinFuture.de, customers pre-ordering the Galaxy S20 series in Europe until March 8 are said to receive the Galaxy Buds+ for free. This sounds similar to what was hinted about for the US market earlier. Also, the Galaxy Buds+ are said to carry a price tag of EUR 169.99 (roughly Rs. 13,400). The tipster has additionally mentioned that the Galaxy S20 sales would go live in Europe starting March 13.

It is safe to consider the rumours with a grain of salt. Nevertheless, Samsung is hosting the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11 where it would reveal almost everything around the new Galaxy S-series phones.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, Samsung
