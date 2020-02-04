Samsung Galaxy S20 series is largely expected to launch on February 11 at the Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco. The phones are reported to go on sale soon after, and details about the pre-order pricing details in the home market South Korea have now surfaced online. This time around, the electronics giant is expected to launch three phones in the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S20 series – the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+, and the most premium Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

As per South Korean media, the Samsung Galaxy S20 pre-orders should begin on February 14, which is just a few days away from the official unveil in San Francisco. The sale date is reported to be on March 6, similar to what has been reported earlier in other markets like US. The phones are expected to go on sale at the same time globally. The Galaxy S20 series will be made available via three major carriers in South Korea – SK Telecom, KT, and LG U+. The pre-orders will be taken by all three carriers from February 14 to February 28. KT is reported to offer an exclusive Red colour option of the Samsung Galaxy S20+.

As for prices, the report states that the Samsung Galaxy S20 will be priced starting at KRW 1.25 million (roughly Rs. 74,900), the Samsung Galaxy S20+ will be priced starting at KRW 1.35 million (roughly Rs. 80,900), and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will be priced at KRW 1.6 million (roughly Rs. 96,100). A separate report from Korea also tips that the Galaxy Z Flip may be priced at KRW 1.6 million (roughly Rs. 96,100).

As per previous leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S20 is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup, while the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra are tipped to feature four rear cameras. The Ultra variant is expected to offer 100X digital zoom and 10x optical zoom support.