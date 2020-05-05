Technology News
Samsung Offers Rs. 4,000 E-Voucher to Customers Who Pre-Booked Galaxy S20-Series Phones in India

The pre-booking consumers who activate their phones between May 4 and May 20 will be eligible for the e-voucher.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 5 May 2020 18:25 IST
Samsung had recently extended that deadline for redemption of Galaxy S20 series pre-booking offers

  • Those who pre-booked Galaxy S20 series offered Rs. 4,000 e-vouchers
  • They must activate their phones between May 4 and May 20
  • They can use the e-vouchers to buy Samsung products

Samsung Galaxy S20 series customers in India, who pre-booked their phones, are getting a new offer by the company, given they complete their purchase. Samsung has announced that it is providing e-vouchers worth Rs. 4,000 to the customers who pre-booked their Galaxy S20-series phones and had not been able to activate them until May 3. Samsung's offer is meant to entice the consumers to finish their purchase. Last month, the company had extended the last date of redemption of pre-booking offers from April 30 to May 20 due to the lockdown put in place due to coronavirus.

About its new deal, Samsung has said that the customers who pre-booked their Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra phones will be eligible for a Rs. 4,000 e-voucher if they activate their phones between May 4 and May 20. They can use their e-vouchers for purchasing any other Galaxy product listed on Samsung.com e-store.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series offers on pre-orders

Samsung has several other offers for the customers who had pre-booked their phones, redeemable until June 15. The buyers can avail an additional bonus of up to Rs. 5,000 when exchanging their old device for the purchase of the Galaxy S20-series phones through the upgrade offer. In case they make the purchase via an HDFC Bank credit/ debit card, they can avail a cashback of Rs. 6,000 instead of using the upgrade offer.


Samsung announced that those who pre-booked Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra can get Galaxy Buds+ worth Rs. 11,990 at Rs. 1,999 and the Galaxy S20 buyers can get Galaxy Buds+ at Rs. 2,999.

Customers who had pre-booked the phones can also buy Samsung Care+ benefits worth Rs. 3,999 at Rs. 1,999, at a discount of Rs. 2,000.

All the pre-booked customers will also get double data benefits from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone. They are also eligible for a four-month subscription of YouTube Premium.

The Galaxy S20 series smartphones went on sale in the month of March. The price of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra starts at Rs. 97,900 and the Galaxy S20+ begins at Rs. 77,900. The Samsung Galaxy S20 can be purchased for Rs. 70,900 in India.

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium construction quality
  • Excellent display
  • Lean, feature-rich UI
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Great app and gaming performance
  • Day-long battery life
  • Bad
  • Heats up under load
  • Bland design
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S20+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Comments

