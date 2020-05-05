Samsung Galaxy S20 series customers in India, who pre-booked their phones, are getting a new offer by the company, given they complete their purchase. Samsung has announced that it is providing e-vouchers worth Rs. 4,000 to the customers who pre-booked their Galaxy S20-series phones and had not been able to activate them until May 3. Samsung's offer is meant to entice the consumers to finish their purchase. Last month, the company had extended the last date of redemption of pre-booking offers from April 30 to May 20 due to the lockdown put in place due to coronavirus.

About its new deal, Samsung has said that the customers who pre-booked their Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra phones will be eligible for a Rs. 4,000 e-voucher if they activate their phones between May 4 and May 20. They can use their e-vouchers for purchasing any other Galaxy product listed on Samsung.com e-store.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series offers on pre-orders

Samsung has several other offers for the customers who had pre-booked their phones, redeemable until June 15. The buyers can avail an additional bonus of up to Rs. 5,000 when exchanging their old device for the purchase of the Galaxy S20-series phones through the upgrade offer. In case they make the purchase via an HDFC Bank credit/ debit card, they can avail a cashback of Rs. 6,000 instead of using the upgrade offer.



Samsung announced that those who pre-booked Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra can get Galaxy Buds+ worth Rs. 11,990 at Rs. 1,999 and the Galaxy S20 buyers can get Galaxy Buds+ at Rs. 2,999.

Customers who had pre-booked the phones can also buy Samsung Care+ benefits worth Rs. 3,999 at Rs. 1,999, at a discount of Rs. 2,000.

All the pre-booked customers will also get double data benefits from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone. They are also eligible for a four-month subscription of YouTube Premium.

The Galaxy S20 series smartphones went on sale in the month of March. The price of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra starts at Rs. 97,900 and the Galaxy S20+ begins at Rs. 77,900. The Samsung Galaxy S20 can be purchased for Rs. 70,900 in India.