Samsung Galaxy S20 series was launched last week, and one of its key features is the 120Hz display refresh rate option that promises smoother scrolling and more realistic animations. However, the big drawback is that the 120Hz refresh rate option will lock you at 1080p resolution. A fresh leak now suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S20 series will get the option to choose 120Hz even at QHD+ resolution, letting you utilise the phone's full capabilities. Furthermore, Samsung reportedly looks to add a new Dynamic mode, alongside the High and Standard options, allowing the phone to automatically switch refresh rates based on the app and battery usage.

Tipster Ice Universe has tweeted that Samsung looks to roll out a firmware update for the Galaxy S20 series to bring these new features on board. The update will enable users to switch to 120Hz refresh rate even at QHD+ resolution, and not lock the feature at 1080p. Furthermore, a new Dynamic mode will be added to the mix to allow users automatically switch between refresh rates. This mode will enable automatic switching between 60Hz to 120Hz to enable the best balance between display quality and battery life. The tipster also shared an image from one of the firmware versions of the Galaxy S20 series that show the new Dynamic Mode option.

Sammobile also reports the same thing, citing its sources, and claims that the Galaxy S20 series will automatically switch to 60Hz refresh rate when the battery temperature goes above 42 degrees or if the battery level drops to 5 percent. Dynamic mode will also be strict with some apps like Google Maps that eat up a lot of battery power. The refresh rate will be switched to 60Hz when such apps are opened.

There's no word on when this new Dynamic mode is coming to the three phones – Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+, and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra – but it should presumably arrive via an update in the future.