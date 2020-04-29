Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Starts Receiving New Update With May 2020 Security Patch

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra update is 170MB in size.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 29 April 2020 16:04 IST
Photo Credit: SamMobile

Samsung Galaxy S20 series update improves the security of the phones

Highlights
  • Galaxy S20 series has got the third update in the month of April
  • This latest update just brings the May 2020 security patch
  • Galaxy S20 Ultra latest update is 170MB in size

Samsung Galaxy S20 series of smartphones was launched in February and Samsung has been frequently pushing out updates for the three phones, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. Now, another update has been reportedly released by the company making it the third update of this month. The latest update that comes with version G98xxXXS2ATD5 (depending on the particular phone) only brings the May 2020 security patch. According to the report, the update has started rolling out in European countries for now.

As per a report by SamMobile, the update is 170.59MB in size for the Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphone and includes May 1, 2020 security patch. It also states that after the update, users will not be able to downgrade to an older software version due to updates to the security policy. Additionally, it states that the update may include stability improvements, bug fixes, new features, and other improvements. The report also notes that since it is just a security update, it shouldn't cause any issues with the functionality of the phones.

However, Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify the update's availability at the time of filing the story.

 

Talking about the rollout, SamMobile states it is currently rolling out in European countries for the LTE as well as 5G models and is expected to reach other regions soon. To check if you have received the update, go to Settings > Software update.

The previous update for the Samsung Galaxy S20 series with version G98xxXXS2ATD3 was released on April 22 while the one before it was released on April 13. This suggests that Samsung has been on its toes with pushing out updates to the Galaxy S20 series.

Will OnePlus 8 series be able to take on iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S20 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme Has More Than 2.1 Crore Users in India, Madhav Sheth Reveals
Call of Duty: Mobile Gets Season 6 Update With Version 1.0.12, Brings Rust Map and New Modes
