Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Sale Date to Be March 6, US Website Reveals

Samsung Galaxy S20 series is likely to launch at the February 11 Galaxy Unpacked event, and is set to go up for pre-orders soon after.

By | Updated: 31 January 2020 11:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Sale Date to Be March 6, US Website Reveals

Samsung Galaxy S20 series reservation page asks for preferred carrier

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 series tipped to be powered by Exynos 990 SoC
  • The US website says delivery is set for March 6
  • Galaxy Unpacked event is set for February 11

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is set for February 11, and the company is expected to unveil the Galaxy S20 series and possibly a second foldable phone called the Galaxy Z Flip at the event. Reservations for the next Galaxy device are now underway, and the company is taking registrations of interest on its official site. These aren't pre-orders, but just registrations for notifications for when the Galaxy phone is available. This reservation page reveals the shipping date of the rumoured Galaxy S20 series.

On the Samsung US site, the reservation page reveals that the next Galaxy device will be delivered on March 6. This means that the release date for the Galaxy S20 series is most likely March 6, and pre-orders should begin soon after the unveiling on February 11. The reservation page asks for personal details, preferred carrier, and then shows a confirmation page that displays the March 6 date. It reads, “Look for an email to complete your Galaxy pre-order for March 6th delivery.” This message is only getting displayed on the US website, and the Indian site doesn't mention the delivery date. It could be possible that the delivery date is different in different regions. This sale date has been tipped earlier by XDA's Max Weinbach as well.

The company is expected to unveil three variants of the Samsung Galaxy S series flagship this time around – the Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+, and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. The most premium variant is expected to sport quad rear cameras, 100x digital zoom, and a large 5,000mAh battery. The price of the Galaxy S20 series is expected to start at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 70,900), while the most expensive Galaxy S20 Ultra is reported to cost EUR 1,549 (roughly Rs. 1,22,000).

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S20 Sale
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
SK Hynix Posts Lowest Profit in 7 Years, Warns of Growing Uncertainties
OnePlus Joins Wireless Power Consortium, Expected to Offer Wireless Charging in Its Future Phones

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Sale Date to Be March 6, US Website Reveals
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India vs New Zealand Third T20I Match Today: How to Watch Live
  2. Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 55 ‘2020 Edition’ Review
  3. Samsung Galaxy A51 Goes on Sale Tonight in India via Online, Offline Stores
  4. Redmi Note 8 Pro Cameras Score 84 in DxOMark’s Camera Test
  5. 4.7-Inch iPhone, Refreshed iPad Pro, More Expected in H1 2020: Ming-Chi Kuo
  6. Realme C3 Design, Specifications Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  7. Realme X Series, Realme Pro Series to Get Android 11 Update, CMO Confirms
  8. Poco X2 Live Images Leak, Suggest Similarities With Redmi K30
  9. OnePlus Takes a Big Step Towards Offering Wireless Charging in Its Phones
  10. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Sale Date to Be March 6, US Website Reveals
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Users See Usernames, Passwords Exposed After Third Party Database Leak: Report
  2. NASA Bids Farewell to Spitzer Telescope After 16 Years of Service
  3. OnePlus Joins Wireless Power Consortium, Expected to Offer Wireless Charging in Its Future Phones
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Sale Date to Be March 6, US Website Reveals
  5. SK Hynix Posts Lowest Profit in 7 Years, Warns of Growing Uncertainties
  6. Nintendo CEO Says No Plans to Launch New Switch Model in 2020
  7. Tangi Is Google’s New Short-Form Video App for DIY, How-Tos, More
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Phone US FCC Listing Tips NFC Support, Compatible LTE Bands
  9. Apple Completes Rollout of Redesigned Maps App in the US, Europe Next
  10. EU Lawmakers, With Eye on Apple, Call for Common Mobile Charger
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.