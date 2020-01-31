Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Sale Date to Be March 6, US Website Reveals

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is set for February 11, and the company is expected to unveil the Galaxy S20 series and possibly a second foldable phone called the Galaxy Z Flip at the event. Reservations for the next Galaxy device are now underway, and the company is taking registrations of interest on its official site. These aren't pre-orders, but just registrations for notifications for when the Galaxy phone is available. This reservation page reveals the shipping date of the rumoured Galaxy S20 series.

On the Samsung US site, the reservation page reveals that the next Galaxy device will be delivered on March 6. This means that the release date for the Galaxy S20 series is most likely March 6, and pre-orders should begin soon after the unveiling on February 11. The reservation page asks for personal details, preferred carrier, and then shows a confirmation page that displays the March 6 date. It reads, “Look for an email to complete your Galaxy pre-order for March 6th delivery.” This message is only getting displayed on the US website, and the Indian site doesn't mention the delivery date. It could be possible that the delivery date is different in different regions. This sale date has been tipped earlier by XDA's Max Weinbach as well.

The company is expected to unveil three variants of the Samsung Galaxy S series flagship this time around – the Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+, and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. The most premium variant is expected to sport quad rear cameras, 100x digital zoom, and a large 5,000mAh battery. The price of the Galaxy S20 series is expected to start at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 70,900), while the most expensive Galaxy S20 Ultra is reported to cost EUR 1,549 (roughly Rs. 1,22,000).

