Samsung is all set to release the next-gen Galaxy S series flagships on February 11. The company is expected to unveil the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra phones this time around, taking a giant leap in nomenclature. Cases and covers of all the three are now listed for pre-orders on the MobileFun retail site. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is listed to come with a special Kvadrat case in green, red, and grey colour options. This new case lineup should sport a fabric finish at the back - Kvadrat is a Danish textile company.

MobileFun has started taking pre-orders for the cases of the three phones – Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. The pre-order listings do not offer render images, but the cases are priced between GBP 17.99 to GBP 59.99 (roughly Rs. 1,600 to roughly Rs. 5,600). The case site has listed clear covers, LED covers, leather covers, protective standing covers, silicone covers, and the new Kvadrat covers for pre-orders. There are multiple colour options listed for all covers, but the Sky Blue colour is available in all case options.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is reported to be the successor of the Samsung Galaxy S10+ launched last year, and will be positioned as the most premium variant of the lot. As per render leaks, the phones are expected to sport a hole-punch display with the cut out positioned in the top centre of the screen. Rumoured camera specifications include a 108-megapixel main camera and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with optical image stabilisation. At the back, the Galaxy S20 series will sport a rectangular camera setup placed on the upper left corner of the panel. The Galaxy Unpacked event is set to begin at 11am PST (12:30am IST) on February 11 in San Francisco.