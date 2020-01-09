Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, Galaxy S20 Ultra Cases Up for Pre-Orders, Kvadrat Fabric Case Listed

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is listed to come with a special Kvadrat case in green, red, and grey colour options. This new case line-up should sport a fabric finish at the back.

By | Updated: 9 January 2020 14:07 IST
Photo Credit: OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy S20 series to offer a premium Galaxy S20 Ultra variant this time

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 cases are priced starting at CBP 17.99 on MobileFun
  • Galaxy S20 Ultra Kvadrat case should offer a fabric finish at the back
  • The Samsung Galaxy S20 series is set to launch on February 11

Samsung is all set to release the next-gen Galaxy S series flagships on February 11. The company is expected to unveil the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra phones this time around, taking a giant leap in nomenclature. Cases and covers of all the three are now listed for pre-orders on the MobileFun retail site. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is listed to come with a special Kvadrat case in green, red, and grey colour options. This new case lineup should sport a fabric finish at the back - Kvadrat is a Danish textile company.

MobileFun has started taking pre-orders for the cases of the three phones – Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. The pre-order listings do not offer render images, but the cases are priced between GBP 17.99 to GBP 59.99 (roughly Rs. 1,600 to roughly Rs. 5,600). The case site has listed clear covers, LED covers, leather covers, protective standing covers, silicone covers, and the new Kvadrat covers for pre-orders. There are multiple colour options listed for all covers, but the Sky Blue colour is available in all case options.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is reported to be the successor of the Samsung Galaxy S10+ launched last year, and will be positioned as the most premium variant of the lot. As per render leaks, the phones are expected to sport a hole-punch display with the cut out positioned in the top centre of the screen. Rumoured camera specifications include a 108-megapixel main camera and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with optical image stabilisation. At the back, the Galaxy S20 series will sport a rectangular camera setup placed on the upper left corner of the panel. The Galaxy Unpacked event is set to begin at 11am PST (12:30am IST) on February 11 in San Francisco.

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung
CES 2020: Thunderbolt 4 Announced by Intel, Will Offer Same Speed as Thunderbolt 3
Realme TV May Launch in 2020 to Counter Xiaomi’s Mi TV Range: Report

