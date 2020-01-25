Samsung Galaxy S20 series is expected to debut at the forthcoming Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco, California. But just days ahead of the formal announcement, the rumour mill has churned out some fresh details about the next-generation flagships prepared by the South Korean company. One of the latest developments -- and perhaps the most reliable one -- is the free bundling of the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ for customers pre-ordering the Galaxy S20+ or Galaxy S20 Ultra. Some fresh renders and dummies of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra have also surfaced on the Web, suggesting the design of the new Samsung phones.

Prolific tipster Evan Blass, who publishes unannounced information of trending smartphones through Twitter handle @evleaks, has posted a render that suggests customer pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy S20+ or Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra would get free Galaxy Buds+. Some previous rumours have already suggested the existence of the Galaxy Buds+ truly wireless earbuds by the company that would be the successor to last year's Galaxy Buds.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra pre-order offer suggested through the leaked render

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

The render posted by the tipster also shows the back of Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra that both have a rectangular rear camera bump. The Galaxy S20 Ultra appears to have an additional Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor to deliver up to 5x optical zoom.

In addition to the render shared by Blass, Dutch website WinFuture has leaked alleged official marketing images of the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The images look identical to what we saw earlier this week. All three phones appear to have a hole-punch display that Samsung calls an Infinity-O Display. At the back, the handsets have gradient finishes.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is rumoured to have at least three colour options, namely Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink, and Cosmic Gray. In contrast, the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra would have a black version in the series, too.

(From left to right) Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra renders have been leaked, again

Photo Credit: WinFuture

Separately, cellphone accessory store Mobile Fun has uploaded a video on YouTube, showing the dummies of the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. These are similar to the 3D-printed replicas of the Galaxy S20 series that appeared online recently.

The leaked dummies are said to be used by accessory and case makers in China. Further, the video shows that the Galaxy S20 measures 6.3-inch diagonally, while the Galaxy S20+ is measured at 6.7 inches and the Galaxy S20 Ultra at 6.9 inches.

Samsung appears to offer a camera bump on all three Galaxy S-series models. In terms of dimensions, Mobile Fun claims that the Samsung Galaxy S20 measures 151x73x7.7mm, while its bump has 34x17x1mm of dimensions. The Galaxy S20+, on the other hand, is said to have overall dimensions of 161x69x7.7mm. The camera bump of the Galaxy S20+ is said to be measured at 35x21x1mm. Moreover, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is claimed to have overall dimensions of 166x76x8.9mm, whereas its camera bump is said to be measured at 45x30x2mm.

The UK source has also claimed that the Galaxy S20 series wouldn't include the 3.5mm headphone jack and ditch the Bixby button.

Indian tipster Ishan Agarwal has also leaked a few images showing the official covers of the Galaxy S20 lineup. He claims that the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra would receive the new Protection Standing Cover, LED View Cover, and the Clear View Cover. Moreover, the tipster mentions that the LED View Cover will come with actual LEDs, though he hasn't shared any images to support his claim.

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra is getting these new Protective Standing Cover, LED View Cover and Clear View Covers. Here are the official renders of the same. Only Black/Grey colour renders as of now. Like them? #Samsung #UNPACKED #GalaxyUNPACKED pic.twitter.com/cpxif3G0mr — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 24, 2020

Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently confirm any of the reported rumours. Thus, it is safe to consider the developments with a grain of salt.

Samsung is officially unveiling its new flagships at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11. This would also be the place where the world would see a new foldable phone that is currently rumoured as the Galaxy Z Flip.