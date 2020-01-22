Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Series Price Leaked Again, Galaxy Z Flip Rumoured to Be Priced Higher Than Galaxy Note 10+ 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G range is rumoured to start somewhere between EUR 900-1,000 (roughly Rs. 71,000-Rs. 78,900).

Updated: 22 January 2020 19:25 IST
Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ 91Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S20 series is set to debut officially on February 11

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G price is rumoured to be between EUR 1,050-1,100
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G may carry a price tag of EUR 1,300
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is said to be priced at around EUR 1,400

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G price have surfaced on Twitter. Alongside the Galaxy S20 series, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price has been leaked online. The foldable phone is said to cost more than the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, but cheaper than the Galaxy Fold that was launched at EUR 2,100 (Rs. 1,64,999 in India). The latest revelations come just days after the sale date of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series leaked online. The new flagship range is rumoured to be available for purchase in France starting March 13 -- just over a month after the company unveiled the Galaxy S20 models at its Unpacked event in San Francisco next month.

Max Weinbach of XDA Developers has leaked price details of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. The source claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G would carry a price tag between EUR 900-1,000 (roughly Rs. 71,000-Rs. 78,900), while the Galaxy S20+ 5G would be priced between EUR 1,050-1,100 (roughly Rs. 82,800-86,700). The Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, on the other front, is said to be priced at EUR 1,300 (roughly Rs. 1,02,500). All these prices are notably in line with what was reported by a French website on Tuesday.

In addition to the prices of the Galaxy S20 series, Weinbach has claimed to have revealed the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The foldable smartphone is said to debut at around EUR 1,400 (roughly Rs. 1,10,400). This is indeed lower if we look at the price of the Galaxy Fold. However, this is higher than the price tag between $860 and $1,295 (roughly Rs. 61,200-92,100) that was reported earlier this week. The reported pricing is also steeper than the price tag of the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G that is available at EUR 1,100 (roughly Rs. 94,600) in the European markets.

Separately, South Korean publication Naver has claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip would debut at KRW 1.6 million (roughly Rs. 97,800). This is a little lower than the price tag reported by XDA Developers' Weinbach but is higher than the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G that was launched in the South Korean market at KRW 1.5 million (roughly Rs. 91,700). To put it in perspective, the Galaxy Fold arrived in South Korea at KRW 2.398 million (roughly Rs. 1,46,600).

Unlike the Galaxy Fold, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is rumoured to have a clamshell design with an ultra-thin glass (UTG) panel to minimise the crease and provide a more robust build over what we saw on the previous-generation foldable. The smartphone may have an appearance similar to the Motorola Razr (2019).

Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify the prices of the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Z Flip. It is, therefore, safe to consider the online revelations with a pinch of salt.

That being said, Samsung is expected to reveal all the details around its new flagships at the Galaxy Unpacked event that's happening in San Francisco, California, on February 11.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung
Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M31, Galaxy A31 Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance Site

