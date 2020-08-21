Technology News
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Phones Start Receiving One UI 2.5 Update With Pro Video Mode and More

Samsung Galaxy S20-Series Phones Start Receiving One UI 2.5 Update With Pro Video Mode and More

Samsung One UI 2.5 update brings wireless DeX support, a new enhanced Pro video mode, and more to the Galaxy S20-series smartphones.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 21 August 2020 17:45 IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 5G models in Europe are said to be getting One UI 2.5 update first

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G update has firmware version G988BXXU4BTH5
  • Galaxy S20 5G series is getting the update in Netherlands, Germany
  • Firmware version for Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G is G986BXXU4BTH5

Samsung Galaxy S20 series has started receiving the One UI 2.5 update, the company revealed in an announcement today. The new One UI 2.5 that originally debuted alongside the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is now making its way to various Samsung Galaxy S20 series phones in the form of a software update. The new Samsung One UI 2.5 update brings a new enhanced Pro video mode, the ability to change Single Take duration, and more.

SamMobile reports that three flagship devices – Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G, and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G – are the first to get the One UI 2.5 update; however, as per the official Samsung announcement, the update will make its way to all Galaxy S20-series phones, including the 4G models over the coming weeks. The update is currently said to be rolling out for devices across Europe, including but not limited to Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, and Portugal.

The report notes that the firmware version for the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G update is G981BXXU4BTH5, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S20+ update comes with the firmware version G986BXXU4BTH5. The most premium Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra model update comes with the firmware version G988BXXU4BTH5. The update is said to be rolling out over-the-air for users.

Coming to the changelog, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series OneUI 2.5 update brings along the new ‘Pro Video mode' to offer users more controls while video recording. This new mode enables users to choose video resolution quality and aspect ratio. It also lets gives users the ability to control the smartphone's mic direction for better audio recording. Furthermore, the update brings a new ‘audio bookmark' feature to synchronise your notes with audio recordings of lectures or meetings. When you review your notes, you can simply select a section of what you wrote to play back the corresponding audio.

Samsung Notes has been improved to enable import and writing on PDF files, and the new auto save and sync function lets you access notes across your Galaxy S20, tablet, and PC. There's also new template and background colour options, and the added ability to add handwritten text to typed documents. The update also includes wireless DeX support for amplifying the smartphone screen on to a bigger display and advanced Wi-Fi connectivity feature has been introduced to allow easy sharing of Wi-Fi password with nearby Galaxy devices that are in your contact list.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Samsung, One UI 2.5
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

