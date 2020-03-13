Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Gets a Repairability Score of 3 Out of 10 in iFixit Teardown

Similar to Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ gets a score of 3 out of 10 by iFixit.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 13 March 2020 13:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S20+ Gets a Repairability Score of 3 Out of 10 in iFixit Teardown

Samsung Galaxy S20+ was unveiled in February

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20+ and its ultra variant pack similar hardware
  • Samsung Galaxy S20+ battery is the trickiest to remove
  • Removing the display is equally tedious and risky

Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra may host similar under the hood specifications, but how different are the two smartphones in terms of their hardware components? The answer may be found in the latest teardown video by iFixit. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ teardown process is similar to the Ultra variant of the smartphone which begins with removing the back after loosening it with a heat gun. Separately, popular YouTuber, JerryRigEverything, recently also tore down the 5G variant of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Soon after opening the back of Samsung Galaxy S20+, one of the first components we see inside the smartphone is the wireless charging pad right below the camera array. After disconnecting the wireless charging pad, in the video, we can see remaining components that include the 4,500mAh battery and the lower speaker antenna frame along with other hardware parts. The teardown then proceeds towards the front side of the phone, which involves a similar process.

Removing the display is relatively tedious (similar to what was seen in the iFixit teardown of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra as the 120Hz Super AMOLED panel is attached directly to the frame of the phone without proper support. What this means is that by removing the Gorilla Glass 6 panel from the smartphone, one can potentially damage the full screen. Coming to removing the camera, it was noticed that all Samsung Galaxy S20 variants have similar camera sensors from Samsung and Sony. The trickiest part in the video was to remove the battery from the frame of the smartphone which was done after applying isopropyl alcohol.

In the concluding section, iFixit gave a score of 3 out 10 to Samsung Galaxy S20+ in terms of the repairability, similar to what its Ultra variant had achieved.

In the meanwhile, JerryRigEverything has also put the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G through a durability test, soon after testing the 4G variant of the phone. The YouTuber didn't find much difference between the 4G and 5G variants of the phone, with the latter model holding up as well as the former in the tests.

To recall, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S20-series in early February that went on sale in India last week. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ comes with a 6.70-inch (1440x3200) display and is powered by a 2GHz octa-core Samsung Exynos 990 SoC. The phone runs of Android 10 and has 8GB of RAM along with triple rear camera setup.

Whereas the Ultra variant, which went on sale in the country today, is powered by a similar 2GHz octa-core Samsung Exynos 990 and comes with 12GB of RAM. The phone also has a triple rear camera setup, however, it includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor compared to the 12-megapixel primary camera and 64-megapixel camera secondary camera on Samsung Galaxy S20+.

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium construction quality
  • Excellent display
  • Lean, feature-rich UI
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Great app and gaming performance
  • Day-long battery life
  • Bad
  • Heats up under load
  • Bland design
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S20+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, iFixit, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, JerryRigEverything, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
Realme 6i With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 18W Quick Charge Support Set to Launch on March 17
Google Allows Business Owners to Add Updates on Google Search, Maps if Affected by Coronavirus

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Gets a Repairability Score of 3 Out of 10 in iFixit Teardown
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro First Impressions
  2. Realme 6 Pro Review
  3. Samsung ‘Funbelievable’ Smart TVs Launched in India
  4. iPhone 12 to Feature Rear Facing 3D Depth Camera: Report
  5. Vivo V19 With Dual Hole-Punch Front Cameras Said to Launch in India Soon
  6. Coronavirus: Google Employee in Bengaluru Tests Postive for COVID-19
  7. OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Get First OxygenOS Open Beta With Live Caption
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  9. Coronavirus Cure Hopes Rise as Scientists Isolate Virus
  10. Vu Premium 4K TV Range Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Coronavirus Cure Hopes Rise as Scientists Isolate Virus
  2. NASA Picks Two Investigations for Moon Mission
  3. Apple News App Gets Special Coronavirus Coverage Sections
  4. Xiaomi India Teases New Product Launch for March 16, May Be Wireless Charger or Power Bank
  5. Windows 10 Hit by Security Flaw, Microsoft Releases Emergency Patch
  6. Coronavirus: Samsung Galaxy Sanitizing Service to Help Customers Disinfect Their Smartphones
  7. Apple Reopens All 42 Retail Stories in China as Local Coronavirus Situation Improves
  8. iPhone 11 Series Hit by Supply Issues During Coronavirus Pandemic: Report
  9. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation, Improved Battery Life Launched
  10. YouTube Explore Tab Finally Rolling Out on Android, iOS, Replaces Trending Tab
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.