Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ Go on Sale in India Tomorrow: Check Price, Sale Offers

As for the Galaxy S20 Ultra, it is currently up for pre-order and will go on sale in India starting March 24.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 5 March 2020 19:38 IST
Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ Go on Sale in India Tomorrow: Check Price, Sale Offers

Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ only come in a 128GB variant in India

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 is priced at Rs. 66,999 in India
  • Samsung Galaxy S20+ will set buyers back by Rs. 73,999
  • Buyers can avail no-cost EMI and exchange discounts

Samsung Galaxy S20 series was launched nearly a month ago and went up for pre-orders in India soon after. Now, the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S20+ will finally go up for sale for the first time tomorrow in India. Samsung is also offering a host of offers on the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ that includes no-cost EMI plans, exchange discount, and double data benefits for Jio customers. The Galaxy S20 starts at Rs. 66,999 in India and comes in four colour options. Here's everything you need to know about the Galaxy S20 series' pricing in India, sale timing, offers, and more.

The standard Samsung Galaxy S20 is priced at Rs. 66,999 for its sole 128GB storage variant in India. It is up for grabs in Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink, Cosmic Black, Cosmic Gray colour options. As for the Galaxy S20+, it carries a price tag of Rs. 73,999 and is available in a similar choice of colours as the vanilla Galaxy S20, save for the Cloud Pink shade.

 

Those who pre-ordered the Galaxy S20 or the Galaxy S20+ will get it delivered starting tomorrow. In case you are wondering about the status of Galaxy S20 Ultra, it is currently up for pre-order on the official Samsung India website priced at Rs. 92,999 and will be up for grabs in a single Cosmic Black colour in India.

Samsung's official India website lists no-cost EMI and an additional exchange discount worth up to Rs. 5,000 for the Galaxy S20 and its plus sibling. Additionally, Samsung will offer accidental damage and liquid damage protection with the Samsung Care+ plan for either of the two phones at a discounted price of Rs. 1,999. Moreover, the Galaxy Buds+ (Review) true wireless earbuds will be available for just Rs. 1,999 for those who purchase the Galaxy S20 or the Galaxy S20+ in India. The Jio offer includes data benefits and additional 1-year unlimited services with the Rs. 4,999 annual plan (translates to 700 GB high-speed data without any FUP).

