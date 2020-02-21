Samsung recently unveiled its Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphones at its Unpacked 2020 event. While the phones are packed with features like a 120Hz display, latest processor, and wireless charging, the colour options available at launch were less than appealing. Now, the South Korean tech giant has announced a new colour that it is calling ‘Jennie Red'. It refers to Jennie from the K-pop group ‘Blackpink'. This special variant of the Galaxy S20+ will only be available in South Korea, for now.

The Jennie Red edition of the Galaxy S20+ is exclusive to South Korean telecom operator KT and is expected to be called the ‘Aura Red' variant internationally, when released. The new Galaxy S20+ variant will be priced at KRW 1,353,000 (roughly Rs. 80,300) and it will support 5G. This variant will also offer 12GB RAM along with 256GB of internal storage.

According to a tipster, the Aura Red variants of the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ might soon be heading to Europe as well. At launch, the trio of phones are available in four colour variants ‘Cloud Pink', ‘Cloud Blue', ‘Cosmic Gray', and ‘Cosmic Black', but not all the phones are available in all colour options.

To go with the new Aura Red colour, Samsung has also come out with a red version of the Galaxy Buds+.

Galaxy Buds+ in red

Photo Credit: YouTube/ KT

The regular Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra are currently up for pre-orders in India. The Galaxy S20 is priced at Rs. 66,999, the Galaxy S20+ at 73,999, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra at Rs. 92,999. The Indian versions of the all three phones are powered by the Exynos 990 SoC. The Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ will have 8GB RAM and the same triple camera setup while the Galaxy S20 Ultra will have 12GB RAM.