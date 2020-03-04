Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S20+ Gets Its First Update in India, Brings March Security Patch, Camera Improvements

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Gets Its First Update in India, Brings March Security Patch, Camera Improvements

Samsung Galaxy S20+ update comes just a few days before the phone ships to customers

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 4 March 2020 20:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S20+ Gets Its First Update in India, Brings March Security Patch, Camera Improvements

Samsung Galaxy S20+ is getting its first software update in India

Highlights
  • The Galaxy S20+ is receiving its first software update
  • Camera performance is said to be improved
  • The Galaxy S20+ update also adds the March security patch

Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ deliveries will begin in India from March 6 for all those who pre-ordered the smartphone. However, Samsung is rolling out a day zero software update for the phones and our Galaxy S20+ test unit has just picked it up. The update is primarily is aimed at improving camera performance and it also adds the March 2020 Android security patch. Recently, early reviews for the Galaxy S20 Ultra haven't been very favourable as many tech websites claimed the phone had issues with the autofocus system. Even though we've not encountered any autofocus issues with the Galaxy S20+ so far, it's always nice to have updates which improve the performance of the phone.

We spotted the update during a routine check when reviewing the Galaxy S20+. The update is 429.97MB in size and seems to be rolling out to the Indian units of the Galaxy S20+. The changelog simply states “Improved performance - Camera,” but no further details on what's actually improved. It's possible that a similar update is rolling out to the smaller Galaxy S20 too. Delivery for the Galaxy S20 Ultra on the other hand starts on March 24, for those who pre-ordered it.

samsung s20plus software update samsungSamsung is rolling out a new update for the Galaxy S20+

 

A few days ago, Samsung confirmed to The Verge, that it would be rolling out a software update for the Galaxy S20 Ultra in order to fix some of the camera issues. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is the one with the 100x ‘Space Zoom' feature, while the other two phones max out at 30x. The Galaxy S20 series is the current flagship line of Android smartphones from Samsung. These are complemented by the Galaxy Z Flip, which is the company's second foldable flagship.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S20
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
Oyo Said to Cut About 5,000 Jobs in Overhaul to Boost Profitability
Onward Movie Review: Marvel Duo on a Fun Quest in Slapstick Pixar Movie

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Gets Its First Update in India, Brings March Security Patch, Camera Improvements
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Stay Prepared for Coronavirus: This Is Not a Buying Guide
  2. TikTok Parent Launches New App 'Resso' in India: What You Should Know
  3. Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro: Expected Price in India, Specifications
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing
  5. Realme 5i Gets a 128GB Storage Variant in India: What You Need to Know
  6. How to Enable WhatsApp Dark Mode on Android and iPhone
  7. Social Media Ban Said to Have Lifted in Jammu and Kashmir: All Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy M31 Review
  9. Infinix S5 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launching in India on March 6
  10. Oppo A31 (2020) 4GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei P40 Leaked Hands-On Tips a Thicker Frame, Periscope Lens
  2. Samsung Galaxy S20+ Gets Its First Update in India, Brings March Security Patch, Camera Improvements
  3. Oyo Said to Cut About 5,000 Jobs in Overhaul to Boost Profitability
  4. Honeywell Unveils Plan to Launch 'World's Most Powerful Quantum Computer'
  5. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G With 25W Fast Charging Support Receives 3C Certification in China
  6. Are You Digitally Literate? Here's What the Government Thinks
  7. ISRO Young Scientist Programme Registrations Close on Thursday
  8. Amazon Web Services Cancels Mumbai Summit Due to Coronavirus Concerns
  9. Halo Combat Evolved Anniversary Released for PC as Part of the Master Chief Collection
  10. Oppo Find X2 Official Teaser Shows Periscope Camera, Leaked Render Tips Curved Hole-Punch Display
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.