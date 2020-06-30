Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition has been launched in India, alongside the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition. The BTS editions of the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ don't have any specification-wise differences over their regular versions. However, you'll get new colour accents and a logo of the South Korean band on the chassis of the Galaxy S20+ BTS and the case of the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition. Samsung has also preloaded some BTS-inspired themes. In addition to the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition models, Samsung has kicked off pre-bookings for the Cloud White colour variant of the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition, Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition, Galaxy S20 Ultra Cloud White price in India, availability details

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition price in India has been set at Rs. 87,999, while the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition will carry a price tag of Rs. 14,990. The Galaxy S20 Ultra Cloud White variant, on the other hand, will be available at Rs. 97,999. The Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition models as well as Galaxy S20 Ultra Cloud White variant will be available for pre-bookings in the country between July 1 and July 9 through the Samsung India online store. Furthermore, they all will be available for purchase in limited quantities from July 10.

Samsung will sell the Galaxy S20 Ultra Cloud White model through all its channels, whereas the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition will be available through Samsung Exclusive Stores and the Samsung India online store in the country.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition was introduced in global markets along with the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition earlier this month. The phone is currently available for pre-orders in the US at $1,249.99 (roughly Rs. 94,400), while its bundling with the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition is available at $1,349.99 (roughly Rs. 1,02,000). The company teased the debut of its new models in India earlier this week.

The special edition Samsung Galaxy S20+ comes in Haze Purple colour option. Its includes the BTS Edition handset, exclusive BTS Photo Cards and BTS Stickers as well as regular bundled stuff such as a clear case and earphones from AKG.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition specifications, features

To reiterate, there aren't any changes in terms of specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition over the regular Galaxy S20+ model. You'll, howere, get BTS-inspired themes with special wallpapers, icons, and ringtones. The phone runs on Android 10 with One UI on top and has a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 990 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM. There is a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor as well as a 10-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

In terms of storage, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ has up to 512GB of onboard storage. The phone also has connectivity options such as 5G (select markets), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 4,500mAh battery.

