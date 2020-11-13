Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition Gets Rs. 10,000 Price Cut in India

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition is powered by the octa-core Exynos 990 SoC and comes with 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 13 November 2020 16:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition Gets Rs. 10,000 Price Cut in India

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition has a purple back panel

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition now costs Rs. 10,000 less in India
  • Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition is priced at Rs. 77,999
  • The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for fast charging

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition has received a price cut in India and now costs Rs. 77,999. The new price is live on the official Samsung India website. The BTS Edition of the Galaxy S20+ was launched in June alongside the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition. This variant has been inspired by the South Korean pop sensation and comes with a purple-coloured back panel. Specifications of this variant remain the same as the regular Galaxy S20+ with the only difference being a logo of the boy band on the rear panel and some preloaded BTS-inspired themes.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition price cut in India

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition was launched at MRP Rs. 87,999 for the lone 128GB storage model in India and is now listed for MRP Rs. 77,999 on the Samsung India website. The price has been cut by Rs. 10,000 and we have reached out to Samsung to confirm if this is permanent.

Samsung is also offering no-cost EMI options starting from Rs. 12,999.83, 10 percent instant cashback of up to Rs. 1,500 on HDFC Bank credit/ debit card EMIs. Customers can also get flat Rs. 200 cashback via Airtel Money/ Payments Bank on a minimum transaction of Rs. 2,000.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition runs on Android 10 with One UI on top. It features a 6.7-inch QHD (1,440x3,200 pixels) Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 990 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

For photography, the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a depth sensor as well. At the front, you get a 10-megapixel selfie shooter housed inside the hole-punch cutout.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition comes with 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G (select markets), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus BTS Edition, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus BTS Edition price in India, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus BTS Edition specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme 6 Pro New Update in India Comes With Super Power-Saving Mode, October 2020 Security Patch

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition Gets Rs. 10,000 Price Cut in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Coming Back to India, Developers Have Announced
  2. Nokia 8000 4G, Nokia 6300 4G Feature Phones Launched
  3. Redmi Note 10 4G Tipped to Come With 6,000mAh Battery
  4. TikTok Could Be Planning India Comeback, Letter to Employees Suggest: Report
  5. Realme 7 5G Launch Set for November 19, Could Be a Rebadged Realme V5
  6. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Sales: Best Deals Available on the Last Day
  7. MacBook Air With M1 Processor Beats 16-Inch MacBook Pro on Geekbench
  8. Vivo X60, X60 Pro Live Images Allegedly Leaked, Exynos 1080 SoC Tipped
  9. Google Photos Won’t Offer Free Unlimited Storage Starting June 1, 2021
  10. Mi Smart Band 5 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Chat Conversations Can Be Pinned on Gmail Through This New Feature
  2. Huawei Exclusion Decision to Be Appealed by Swedish Telecoms Regulator
  3. Plague Inc: The Cure Game Expansion Lets You Save the World from Global Pandemic, Free Till COVID-19 Is Under Control
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition Gets Rs. 10,000 Price Cut in India
  5. Realme 6 Pro New Update in India Comes With Super Power-Saving Mode, October 2020 Security Patch
  6. TikTok Ready for Comeback Next? Letter to Employees Reportedly Talks About Long Term Opportunity, Law Compliance
  7. macOS Big Sur Rollout Affected By Slowdown Issues, Mac Users Face Delay in App Launches
  8. Samsung Galaxy A02, Samsung Galaxy M02 Phones Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance Site
  9. iOS 14.3 Developer Beta Brings New Features Like ProRAW Format; Carries References of Apple Headphones, AirTags
  10. Google Says Future Pixel Phones Won’t Get Unlimited Photos Storage
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com