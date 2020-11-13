Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition Gets Rs. 10,000 Price Cut in India

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition has received a price cut in India and now costs Rs. 77,999. The new price is live on the official Samsung India website. The BTS Edition of the Galaxy S20+ was launched in June alongside the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition. This variant has been inspired by the South Korean pop sensation and comes with a purple-coloured back panel. Specifications of this variant remain the same as the regular Galaxy S20+ with the only difference being a logo of the boy band on the rear panel and some preloaded BTS-inspired themes.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition price cut in India

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition was launched at MRP Rs. 87,999 for the lone 128GB storage model in India and is now listed for MRP Rs. 77,999 on the Samsung India website. The price has been cut by Rs. 10,000 and we have reached out to Samsung to confirm if this is permanent.

Samsung is also offering no-cost EMI options starting from Rs. 12,999.83, 10 percent instant cashback of up to Rs. 1,500 on HDFC Bank credit/ debit card EMIs. Customers can also get flat Rs. 200 cashback via Airtel Money/ Payments Bank on a minimum transaction of Rs. 2,000.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition runs on Android 10 with One UI on top. It features a 6.7-inch QHD (1,440x3,200 pixels) Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 990 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

For photography, the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a depth sensor as well. At the front, you get a 10-megapixel selfie shooter housed inside the hole-punch cutout.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition comes with 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G (select markets), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.

