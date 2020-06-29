Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition to Launch in India on July 2, Pre-Bookings Scheduled for July 1

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition price is set at $1,249.99 (roughly Rs. 94,500) in the US, though its India price is yet to be announced.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 29 June 2020 14:12 IST
Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition to Launch in India on July 2, Pre-Bookings Scheduled for July 1

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition comes in a new purple colour, preloaded with BTS themes

  • Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition was unveiled earlier this month
  • The new version comes with BTS branding
  • Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition doesn’t have any fresh specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition is set to launch in India on Thursday, July 2. Pre-bookings for the new model will begin on Wednesday, July 1, the company announced on Monday. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition features colour accents that are associated with the popular K-pop band. It has a purple back with a BTS logo at the bottom as well as includes BTS themes. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition was unveiled alongside the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition earbuds earlier this month.

The official Samsung India Twitter account announced the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition in the country. The launch will take place on Thursday, while the company will start taking pre-bookings for the new Samsung Galaxy S20+ model on Wednesday. Moreover, there aren't any details whether the company will bring the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition earbuds alongside the new Galaxy S20+ option.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition price in India (expected)

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition was unveiled in the global markets along with the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition earlier this month. The phone is currently available for pre-orders in the US at $1,249.99 (roughly Rs. 94,500). It's likely to carry a similar price tag in India as well. The special edition comes in a single Haze Purple colour version.

The retail box of the special-edition Samsung Galaxy S20+ includes the BTS Edition handset, exclusive BTS Photo Cards and BTS Stickers as well as regular bundled stuff such as a clear case and earphones from AKG.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition specifications, features

There aren't any changes in terms of specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition over the regular Galaxy S20+ model. However, you'll get BTS themes with special wallpapers, icons, and ringtones. The phone runs on Android 10 with One UI on top and has a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 990 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM. There is a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor as well as a 10-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Samsung has provided up to 512GB of onboard storage on the Galaxy S20+. The phone also has all major connectivity options, including 5G (select markets), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 4,500mAh battery.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

