Samsung Galaxy S20+ Gets a New Aura Blue Colour Variant

Galaxy S20+ already comes in Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black, and Cosmic Gray models.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 19 May 2020 17:23 IST
Samsung Galaxy S20+ Gets a New Aura Blue Colour Variant

New Aura Blue coloured models are available for Galaxy S20+ phones

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20+ now adds Aura Blue colour variant
  • It already has Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black, Cosmic Gray models
  • The new colour was launched in the Netherlands

Samsung Galaxy S20+ has received a new Aura Blue colour variant. The current options for the buyers include Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black, and Cosmic Gray. The new colour variant comes three months after the phone was launched by Samsung. The phone is a part of Samsung's flagship S20 series that was unveiled in February. The new colour variant has currently been made available in the Netherlands. Previously, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ was also available in a Cloud White model in select markets including South Korea.

Samsung said that users now have more colour options to choose from when buying the Galaxy S20+ with the addition of Aura Blue model.

While the Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, and Cosmic Black colour options were already there, a Cloud White colour option was also spotted on Samsung's website in February. Moreover, there is a Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Olympic Edition smartphone as well that comes in Matte Gold colour. This phone is available only in Japan.

The new Aura Blue colour for Samsung Galaxy S20+ is currently available in the Netherlands. In India, the phone continues to be available in Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black, and Cosmic Gray colours. It is being sold only in a 8GB + 128GB (RAM + ROM) model is that is available for purchase for Rs. 77,999.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch QHD Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, runs Android 10 based One UI, and packs a 4,500mAh battery. The phone seems to have been preferred by millions of people because according to a report, it was the third best-selling Android smartphone in the world in the first quarter of the calendar year 2020. It captured a 1.7 percent market share globally.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium construction quality
  • Excellent display
  • Lean, feature-rich UI
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Great app and gaming performance
  • Day-long battery life
  • Bad
  • Heats up under load
  • Bland design
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S20+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, Samsung
Prabhakar Thakur
