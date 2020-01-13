Samsung Galaxy S20+ Snapdragon variant has purportedly reached benchmark portal Geekbench just weeks ahead of its official launch. The online listing of the Samsung flagship suggests some of its key specifications, including the presence of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Galaxy S20+, which was previously rumoured as the Galaxy S11+ and would debut as the successor to the Galaxy S10, is speculated to sit in the middle of the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Ultra. All three smartphones are expected to debut at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event in San Francisco, California on February 11.

The Geekbench listing features the specifications of the Samsung phone carrying model number SM-G986U. This is believed to debut as the Galaxy S20+ Snapdragon variant for markets such as the US, Canada, and China. The spotted model number appears to have a relation with the device carrying model number SM-G986B that was spotted on Geekbench in November and is believed to be the Exynos version of the Galaxy S20+ 5G.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ specifications (rumoured)

As per the listing on the Geekbench site, the Samsung phone runs Android 10 and is powered by a Qualcomm chip codenamed “kona”. This is associated with the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 865 SoC that was unveiled last year. The chip has a base frequency of 1.8GHz and includes eight processing cores, paired with 12GB of RAM.

Further, the Samsung phone has received a single-core score of 923 and a multi-core score of 3,267. The benchmark listing was uploaded on January 12.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ has purportedly surfaced on Geekbench with model number SM-G986U

Samsung is busy preparing for the launch event of the Galaxy S20 series. However, we already saw some early renders and reports suggesting the specifications of the new flagship family that would have at least three new Galaxy-series models. Few purported images of the Galaxy S20+ also leaked online recently that hinted at a hole-punch design featuring Infinity-O Display and a quad rear camera setup.

The new Samsung phones are likely to have One UI 2.1 on top of Android 10. Samsung is also rumoured to bring its new clamshell design sporting foldable phone that could be called the Galaxy Fold 2.