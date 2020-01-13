Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Live Images Surface Online, Show Quad Rear Cameras and Hole Punch Display

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Live Images Surface Online, Show Quad Rear Cameras and Hole Punch Display

One of the leaked images shows the name ‘Galaxy S20+ 5G’ splashed across the screen. So, that essentially removes the Galaxy S11 name from the equation.

By | Updated: 13 January 2020 12:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Live Images Surface Online, Show Quad Rear Cameras and Hole Punch Display

Photo Credit: XDA-Developers

The leaked Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G images show a design seen in earlier renders

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G will succeed the vanilla Galaxy S10
  • It is tipped to come equipped with a 108-megapixel main camera
  • Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G is said to pack a 48-megapixel telephoto lens

Samsung's next wave of flagship phones - tipped to debut under the Galaxy S20 series - have appeared in multiple leaks so far, giving us a hint of their powerful internals. While concept renders popping up online have shown us a glimpse of what the phones might look like, alleged live images of the Galaxy S20+ 5G have now hit the leak arena. The leaked images claim to the show the Galaxy S20+ 5G phone packing a quad rear camera setup. Over at the front, the phone can be seen flaunting the familiar Infinity-O design with a centrally-positioned hole-punch at the top.

The leaked Samsung Galaxy S20+ live images come courtesy of XDA-Developers. The images reportedly show the Galaxy S20+ 5G, which is tipped to succeed the Samsung Galaxy S10. As per previous leaks, the Galaxy S10e will be followed up by the Galaxy S20, while the successor to Galaxy S10+ is said to debut as Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Galaxy S20 and S20+ will come in both 4G only and 5G variants, while the Galaxy S20 Ultra is claimed to arrive only in a 5G variant. The phone is said to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. And just in case you were confused between the Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S20 names, one of the leaked images shows ‘Galaxy S20+ 5G' splashed on the boot screen. So, the naming bewilderment seemingly ends here.

Coming to the leaked images, the Galaxy S20+ 5G is depicted in a black colour sporting what appears to be a glass-made rear panel akin to its predecessor. There is a huge camera bump, just like the one we saw in leaked images. It houses four camera lenses - most likely a regular RGB snapper, a wide-angle shooter, a telephoto lens, and a macro camera. As per reports, the Galaxy S20+ 5G will pack a 108-megapixel in-house ISOCELL sensor, accompanied by a 48-megapixel telephoto lens. The phone is rumoured to employ a periscope camera module and will reportedly bring 5x optical zoom capability to the table.

Over at the front, the Galaxy S20+ 5G can be seen sporting a centred hole-punch, a design that is now making its way to more Samsung phones following the debut of Galaxy Note 10 duo. The report adds that Samsung has gone for a 2.5D curved glass panel, but the curvature is very subtle and the display looks almost flat. The phone will reportedly come with a screen protector pre-installed. Nothing is known about the resolution so far, but the panel will most likely be a Super AMOLED unit from the company's own inventory. Another notable element is the absence of a dedicated Bixby button on the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G.

Samsung One UI 2 Update Suggests Features Heading to Galaxy S20, Galaxy Fold 2: Report

Samsung Galaxy S11 aka Galaxy S20 Expected to Launch at February 11 Unpacked Event

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, Galaxy S20 Ultra Cases Up for Pre-Orders, Kvadrat Fabric Case Listed

Samsung Upcoming Foldable Phone to Be Called Galaxy Bloom, Flagship Series to Be Called Galaxy S20: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10 Successor Tipped to Be Called Samsung Galaxy S20, Not Galaxy S11

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Westworld Season 3 to Premiere in March on Hotstar in India, HBO Reveals
OnePlus 8 Pro Specifications Tipped Through Purported Geekbench Listing

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Live Images Surface Online, Show Quad Rear Cameras and Hole Punch Display
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA Helped by 17-Year-Old Intern to Find Planet in Habitable Zone
  2. Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Live Images Show Quad Rear Cameras, Hole Punch
  3. Realme 5i India Launch, Jio Wi-Fi Calling Arrives, and More News This Week
  4. In Netflix’s Jamtara, as in Jamtara, Neglect Is the Main Culprit
  5. Realme 5i Review
  6. OnePlus Teased to Have 120Hz Display Technology in the Works
  7. OnePlus Concept One Smartphone With Electrochromic Glass Unveiled at CES
  8. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  9. MarQ by Flipkart Launches Falkon Aerbook Thin-and-Light Laptop
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Stadia Game Streaming Testing Spotted on Non-Pixel Android Devices
  2. Amazon India Hit by FIR for 'Hurting' Sikh Religious Sentiments
  3. OnePlus 8 Pro Specifications Tipped Through Purported Geekbench Listing
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Live Images Surface Online, Show Quad Rear Cameras and Hole Punch Display
  5. Westworld Season 3 to Premiere in March on Hotstar in India, HBO Reveals
  6. OnePlus 120Hz Display Development Confirmed by CEO Pete Lau
  7. NASA Helped by 17-Year-Old Intern to Find Planet in Habitable Zone
  8. Instagram Gets New SloMo, Echo, and Duo Filters for Boomerang
  9. Huawei Reportedly Selling 100,000 Mate X Foldable Smartphones a Month
  10. Samsung Galaxy M30s Android 10 Update Tipped to Roll Out Soon, Galaxy M31 L-Shaped Quad Camera Module Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.