Samsung's next wave of flagship phones - tipped to debut under the Galaxy S20 series - have appeared in multiple leaks so far, giving us a hint of their powerful internals. While concept renders popping up online have shown us a glimpse of what the phones might look like, alleged live images of the Galaxy S20+ 5G have now hit the leak arena. The leaked images claim to the show the Galaxy S20+ 5G phone packing a quad rear camera setup. Over at the front, the phone can be seen flaunting the familiar Infinity-O design with a centrally-positioned hole-punch at the top.

The leaked Samsung Galaxy S20+ live images come courtesy of XDA-Developers. The images reportedly show the Galaxy S20+ 5G, which is tipped to succeed the Samsung Galaxy S10. As per previous leaks, the Galaxy S10e will be followed up by the Galaxy S20, while the successor to Galaxy S10+ is said to debut as Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Galaxy S20 and S20+ will come in both 4G only and 5G variants, while the Galaxy S20 Ultra is claimed to arrive only in a 5G variant. The phone is said to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. And just in case you were confused between the Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S20 names, one of the leaked images shows ‘Galaxy S20+ 5G' splashed on the boot screen. So, the naming bewilderment seemingly ends here.

Coming to the leaked images, the Galaxy S20+ 5G is depicted in a black colour sporting what appears to be a glass-made rear panel akin to its predecessor. There is a huge camera bump, just like the one we saw in leaked images. It houses four camera lenses - most likely a regular RGB snapper, a wide-angle shooter, a telephoto lens, and a macro camera. As per reports, the Galaxy S20+ 5G will pack a 108-megapixel in-house ISOCELL sensor, accompanied by a 48-megapixel telephoto lens. The phone is rumoured to employ a periscope camera module and will reportedly bring 5x optical zoom capability to the table.

Over at the front, the Galaxy S20+ 5G can be seen sporting a centred hole-punch, a design that is now making its way to more Samsung phones following the debut of Galaxy Note 10 duo. The report adds that Samsung has gone for a 2.5D curved glass panel, but the curvature is very subtle and the display looks almost flat. The phone will reportedly come with a screen protector pre-installed. Nothing is known about the resolution so far, but the panel will most likely be a Super AMOLED unit from the company's own inventory. Another notable element is the absence of a dedicated Bixby button on the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G.

