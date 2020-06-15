Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S20+, Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Editions Launched: All Details

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition come with purple accents, a purple charging case, and the BTS logo.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 15 June 2020 10:56 IST
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition are up for pre-orders on Weverse
  • The Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition has a purple back panel
  • The Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition will include BTS themes

Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition have gone official. The South Korean tech giant has also unveiled Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition earbuds. The three new devices don purple accents associated with the K-pop band. The special edition smartphone models have a purple back panel with a BTS logo at the bottom. The retail box also has a huge BTS logo up front and a black starry background, instead of the plain black one. The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition come with a unique purple charging case, and the earbuds have sporadic purple splattered across, with the BTS logo sitting on top. The specifications of all the three devices remain unchanged to the regular models, only the design colour and aesthetic see some tweaks, along with some software additions.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition, Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition, Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition availability

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition and Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition will be up for pre-orders on Samsung.com from June 19 in various markets. The three devices will go on sale starting July 9 that also marks as the seventh anniversary of the BTS fan collective. Coming to the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition, they are up for pre-orders right away via Weverse Shop in the US and South Korean markets. On Weverse Shop, the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition are priced at $199 (roughly Rs. 15,200).

samsung galaxy buds plus bts Samsung Galaxy Buds BTS Edition

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition comes with a purple charging case

Inside the retail boxes, Samsung has added decorative stickers to allow fans to further personalise their devices, and photo cards featuring pictures of the band members for fans to keep. Apart from the change in design and additions of a few BTS wallpapers and themes, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition and Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition come with identical specifications as the originally launched regular models. The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition also offers the same hardware, and just the exterior has been dolled up to appeal BTS fans.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition specifications

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ features a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and it is powered by Samsung Exynos 990, coupled with 8GB RAM. Additionally, the phone has triple rear cameras and a single 10-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling. The Galaxy S20+ packs a 4,500mAh battery and runs Android 10 with One UI 2.1 on top.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ features

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ come with three mics (one inner and two outer), improved noise isolation, and support for Ambient Sound technology. The pair is equipped with a two-way speaker system – with one tweeter and one woofer. The Galaxy Buds+ are AKG-tuned, and promise 11 hours of battery life.

The earbuds pack 85mAh battery, and the charging case is touted to add extra 11 hours of battery. To put things into perspective on how fast the charging is, Samsung says that just three minutes of charging will offer a full hour of play. The Galaxy Buds+ offer Qi wireless charging standard, Bluetooth v5, and IPX2 rating.

Will OnePlus 8 series be able to take on iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S20 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

