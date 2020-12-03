Samsung Galaxy S20 models have started receiving the stable version of One UI 3.0 via Verizon. The Android 11-based update is rolling out to Samsung Galaxy S20 phones in the US and is expected to expand to other markets in the coming weeks. The South Korean tech giant has been testing One UI 3.0 for the last two months and the Samsung Galaxy S20 series was the first to receive the beta update. The update also carried the November 2020 Android security patch.

Verizon announced the One UI 3.0 update for Samsung Galaxy S20 5G on its support page. The software version of the update is RP1A.200720.012.G981VSQU1ZTHK. The One UI 3.0 is based on Android 11 and comes with the November 2020 Android security patch. Samsung had recently released a schedule highlighting when most phones will receive the stable UI 3.0 update and it seems to be on track with the Galaxy S20 series getting it first.

A report on the stable update rolling out for Samsung Galaxy S20 series, by SamMobile, says that the One UI 3.0 update will expand to more networks and other regions soon.

One UI 3.0 adds a bunch of new features to the flagship Samsung phones, such as double-tapping to turn off the screen, additional Camera filters, Single Take improvements, an upgraded lock screen, enhanced Quick panel, and more. With Android 11, Samsung Galaxy S20 users will be able to use ‘Bubbles' to pin conversations on the top of the screen and make use of the priority conversation features.

If you have an eligible Samsung Galaxy S20 model, go to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates > Download now > Install update to check for the availability of the update.

Samsung has shared a timeline highlighting when most phones will receive the stable UI 3.0 update. The schedule is for Egypt but looking at the rollout for the Samsung Galaxy S20, it seems to apply to other regions too. Samsung's foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 are scheduled to receive the One UI 3.0 update in January 2021.

