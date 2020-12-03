Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Models Start Receiving Stable One UI 3.0 Update Based on Android 11 in the US

Samsung Galaxy S20 Models Start Receiving Stable One UI 3.0 Update Based on Android 11 in the US

The One UI 3.0 update for Samsung Galaxy S20 phones is expected to expand to more regions soon.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 3 December 2020 11:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S20 Models Start Receiving Stable One UI 3.0 Update Based on Android 11 in the US

One UI 3.0 adds a bunch of new features to Galaxy S20 models, such as an upgraded lock screen

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 is receiving the stable version of One UI 3.0
  • The update is currently limited to devices in the US on Verizon network
  • Samsung has been testing One UI 3.0 for the last two months

Samsung Galaxy S20 models have started receiving the stable version of One UI 3.0 via Verizon. The Android 11-based update is rolling out to Samsung Galaxy S20 phones in the US and is expected to expand to other markets in the coming weeks. The South Korean tech giant has been testing One UI 3.0 for the last two months and the Samsung Galaxy S20 series was the first to receive the beta update. The update also carried the November 2020 Android security patch.

Verizon announced the One UI 3.0 update for Samsung Galaxy S20 5G on its support page. The software version of the update is RP1A.200720.012.G981VSQU1ZTHK. The One UI 3.0 is based on Android 11 and comes with the November 2020 Android security patch. Samsung had recently released a schedule highlighting when most phones will receive the stable UI 3.0 update and it seems to be on track with the Galaxy S20 series getting it first.

A report on the stable update rolling out for Samsung Galaxy S20 series, by SamMobile, says that the One UI 3.0 update will expand to more networks and other regions soon.

One UI 3.0 adds a bunch of new features to the flagship Samsung phones, such as double-tapping to turn off the screen, additional Camera filters, Single Take improvements, an upgraded lock screen, enhanced Quick panel, and more. With Android 11, Samsung Galaxy S20 users will be able to use ‘Bubbles' to pin conversations on the top of the screen and make use of the priority conversation features.

If you have an eligible Samsung Galaxy S20 model, go to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates > Download now > Install update to check for the availability of the update.

Samsung has shared a timeline highlighting when most phones will receive the stable UI 3.0 update. The schedule is for Egypt but looking at the rollout for the Samsung Galaxy S20, it seems to apply to other regions too. Samsung's foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 are scheduled to receive the One UI 3.0 update in January 2021.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S20, One UI 3.0, Android 11, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S20 Update
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Specifications, Features Detailed

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 Models Start Receiving Stable One UI 3.0 Update Based on Android 11 in the US
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V20 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Dual Selfie Camera Launched in India
  2. Here Are Google Play’s List of Best Android Apps, Games of 2020 in India
  3. Redmi 9 Power, Mi 10i India Variant Details Leak Ahead of Expected Launch
  4. Puerto Rico's Arecibo Observatory Telescope Collapses
  5. Oppo Reno 5 Series May Launch on December 10
  6. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets MIUI 12 Update With New Camera Filters
  7. Realme ‘Race’, Oppo Find X3, and Other Phones Based on Snapdragon 888 SoC
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21+ Alleged CAD Renders Show Dimensions, Pricing Tipped
  9. Vivo V20 Pro Price in India Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
  10. Vivo V20 Pro First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 8T Closed Beta Programme Begins Testing New OxygenOS Builds, Features Ahead of Public Release
  2. Singapore Approves Sale of No-Kill Lab-Grown Meat in World First
  3. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Leaked Renders Show Off the New True Wireless Earphones
  4. Hyundai Motor to Launch Dedicated EV Platform E-GMP in Major Push Into Electric Cars
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Models Start Receiving Stable One UI 3.0 Update Based on Android 11 in the US
  6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Specifications, Features Detailed
  7. Tom & Jerry Could End Up on HBO Max, Just Like Wonder Woman 1984: Report
  8. Oppo Reno 5 5G, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Listed on Chinese E-Retailer, Launch Expected on December 10
  9. TikTok US Ban: Appeals Court Schedules December 14 Hearing on App Store Block
  10. WeChat Blocks Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Message in Doctored Image Dispute With China
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com