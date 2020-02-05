Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S20 Name Confirmed Thanks to Company Site Slip-Up

Samsung Germany site listing confirms that the next-gen Galaxy S series will be branded as the Galaxy S20 series.

By | Updated: 5 February 2020 12:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S20 Name Confirmed Thanks to Company Site Slip-Up

Photo Credit: WinFuture

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is set for February 11

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup
  • The phone is seen to sport an Infinity-O display, curved edges
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is expected to sport quad rear cameras

Samsung Galaxy S20 series is rumoured to launch at the company's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event next week. The next-gen Galaxy S series phones were earlier reported to be called the Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11+, but numerous recent reports suggest that the company may call it the Galaxy S20 series, in favour of the new decade. In a fresh slip-up, the Samsung Germany website was spotted listing Galaxy S20 LED cases for a short period, pretty much confirming the claims that the upcoming Galaxy S-series lineup will be called the Galaxy S20 series.

WinFuture took screenshots of the Galaxy S20 LED case brief listing on the company's German site. The LED case listing shows the phone from the front and back, and also pretty much confirms that the next-gen flagships will be called the Galaxy S20 series, aligning with the release year. The screenshots show that the Galaxy S20 will sport an Infinity-O Display with the cutout placed in the top centre. There are very slim bezels on the top and bottom of the screen, and curved edges on the sides. The phone is also seen to have a triple rear camera setup inside a rectangular shaped module, corroborating previous reports.

While the launch event is set for February 11, the sale date has been reported to be March 6. This time around, the company is looking to launch three phones – the vanilla Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20+, and the most premium Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is reported to sport a quad camera setup at the back with 100x digital zoom and 10x optical zoom.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 Design, Samsung Galaxy S20 Case, Samsung Galaxy S20 Launch, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
The Mandalorian Season 2, WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Solider Disney+ Hotstar Release Dates Set
Taj Mahal 1989 Release Date: Netflix’s Next Indian Original Series Out Valentine’s Day, February 14

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 Name Confirmed Thanks to Company Site Slip-Up
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi India Teases Launch of Redmi Phone, Redmi Note 9 Series Expected
  2. Poco X2 Review
  3. Tata Sky Users Can Get Binge+ Set-Top Box With Rs. 1,000 Cashback: Report
  4. ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ India Release Date Announced
  5. Google Search Now Lets You Recharge Your Mobile Prepaid Plan: How it Works
  6. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Surface on Amazon India Affiliate Page
  7. iPhone XS Price Cut, Rs. 7,000 Discount on iPhone 11 Pro in Flipkart Sale
  8. Poco X2 With 120Hz Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Airtel Hints at Tariff Hike While Posting Massive Quarterly Loss
  10. Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Said to Launch on February 13
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Buds+ App Listed on App Store, Leak Reveals Key Specifications and Upgrades
  2. Samsung Galaxy Buds+ App Listed on App Store, Leak Reveals Key Specifications and Upgrades
  3. Samsung Galaxy M31 Teased to Launch in India With 64-Megapixel Camera, Large Battery
  4. Taj Mahal 1989 Release Date: Netflix’s Next Indian Original Series Out Valentine’s Day, February 14
  5. The Mandalorian Season 2, WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Solider Disney+ Hotstar Release Dates Set
  6. Disney+ Streaming Service Hits 28.6 Million Subscribers in Just 3 Months
  7. Airtel Posts Massive Loss in Last Quarter, Hints at a Tariff Hike
  8. Amazon Echo Show 8 With 8-Inch Display Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 12,999
  9. WhatsApp Bug Could Have Allowed Attackers to Remotely Access Files on Your Desktop
  10. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Launch Reportedly Scheduled for February 13, Said to Go on Sale Soon After
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.