Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Series to Introduce Quick Share Feature Similar to Apple's AirDrop: Report

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series to Introduce Quick Share Feature Similar to Apple's AirDrop: Report

It’s high-time we got a first-party alternative to AirDrop from Samsung

By | Updated: 24 January 2020 16:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series to Introduce Quick Share Feature Similar to Apple's AirDrop: Report

Photo Credit: Max Weinbach/ XDA Developers

Samsung Quick Share should make it simpler to transfer files between Galaxy phones

Highlights
  • Smart Share is said to debut with the Galaxy S20 series
  • It will let you transfer files between Galaxy devices
  • You’ll also be able to transfer files to SmartThings devices

While the hardware rumours and leaks for the Galaxy S20 series are heating up, we're also starting see some of the new software ricks Samsung has in store for us. The good folks at XDA Developers have managed to get their hands on an APK for a new OneUI feature called Quick Share, which looks like Samsung's take on Apple's AirDrop. Quick Share is said to allow two Galaxy devices to quickly share files to each other, but it will also support transfer of files to Samsung's SmartThings devices, with the help of Samsung Cloud. The APK wasn't functional on the current crop of Galaxy phones it was tested on, understandably, since it's meant to work on the Galaxy S20 series, which would probably run a newer version of OneUI.

Max Weinbach of XDA Developers, who recently leaked the prices of the Galaxy S20 series, detailed his findings in a post on XDA's website. The APK was apparently extracted from his source, who had access to a Galaxy S20+ 5G phone. He also mentions that this app is not present on any existing version of OneUI, which clearly means it will be part of the next version of the software.

In the screenshots posted by Weinbach, Quick Share would have some basic settings where you'll be able to choose who you want to use this feature with — either people only in your contacts or everyone — similar to Apple's AirDrop. To use Quick Share, you simply hit the share button on any file and you should see others Quick Share users in that menu, once again, similar to Apple's implementation.

However, Samsung seems to have taken it a step further as some screenshots reveal the ability to transfer files to Samsung's SmartThings devices too, through Samsung Cloud. This means, you'll be able to transfer files to a Samsung TV or fridge if needed. Files can be sent up to 1GB in size at a time a maximum of 2GB per day.

Samsung's focus on simplifying file transfer between its phones is not really surprising. One of the reasons for Apple's success of the iPhone and the rest of its products, is the tight integration of all its software and services, like AirDrop, which is what makes people stick around the ecosystem. Other than Samsung, Google's Fast Share feature which was supposed to ship with Android 10 has now ben rebranded to Nearby Sharing and is expected to release soon. Meanwhile, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi recently formed an alliance for a cross-platform file transfer.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S20, Apple AirDrop
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
Vivo Trademarks Super FlashCharge Technology, Tipped to Offer 55W Output on Upcoming iQoo 5G Flagship Phone
Elon Musk Called a Genius by US President Donald Trump

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series to Introduce Quick Share Feature Similar to Apple's AirDrop: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Grand Gadgets Days Sale Is Ongoing: Here's All You Need to Know
  2. Poco X2 Expected to Launch in February, Poco F2 Confirmed
  3. Kabir Khan’s Miniseries, The Forgotten Army, Is Ruined by Being Bollywood
  4. Realme X2 Pro to Get Wi-Fi Calling This Month, Other Realme Phones by End of Q1
  5. WhatsApp Dark Mode Is Finally Here: Learn How to Enable It
  6. OnePlus Shows Off Black Prototype of Its Concept One Smartphone
  7. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With Snapdragon 855 SoC Debuts in India: All Details
  8. WhatsApp Animated Stickers, Disappearing Messages Tweaks Tipped
  9. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra Renders, Prices Leaked
  10. Tata Sky HD Set-Top Box Gets a Discount of Rs. 100
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A11 Spotted on US FCC With 4,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras
  2. Elon Musk Called a Genius by US President Donald Trump
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series to Introduce Quick Share Feature Similar to Apple's AirDrop: Report
  4. BSNL Rs. 1,999 Plan to Offer 71 Days of Increased Validity in Republic Day Offer
  5. Vivo Trademarks Super FlashCharge Technology, Tipped to Offer 55W Output on Upcoming iQoo 5G Flagship Phone
  6. OnePlus Concept One Black Colour Prototype Showcased
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Phone Said to Feature Ultra-Thin Glass Display, Capacitive Fingerprint Sensor
  8. Poco to Launch New Phone in India Next Month, Poco F2 Separately Confirmed
  9. Samsung Galaxy A21s Tipped to Sport Macro Camera, Colour Options Leaked
  10. Broadcom Signs Deal to Supply Wireless Components to Apple
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.