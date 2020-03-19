Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Update Rolling Out In India, Promises Improved Camera Performance

Samsung Galaxy S20+ update is reportedly being sent out to the other models too

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 19 March 2020 20:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S20+ Update Rolling Out In India, Promises Improved Camera Performance

A new OTA update is rolling out in India now, for the Samsung Galaxy S20+

Highlights
  • Samsung is rolling out an OTA update to the Galaxy S20+
  • The camera is said to have gotten improvements
  • The Galaxy S20+ update is rolling out in India right now

Just the other day, we heard rumours that Samsung is preparing to launch a big update for its Galaxy S20 series, which would reportedly fix many issues that users have been facing. Today, our Indian Galaxy S20+ unit picked up a new firmware update, which simply mentioned improvements to the camera. The update appears to be rolling out right now India, although we're not sure if a similar update is being pushed to the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Ultra too. We didn't face any specific issues with the cameras on our unit but an improvement is always welcomed. If you're in India and have one of the Galaxy S20 models, then be sure to check for an update right now.

The update is 366.57MB in size and the changes include improvements to the security and the performance of the camera for the Galaxy S20+ (Review). The build number has also been updated to G985FXXU1ATBM, from the previous G985FXXU1ATC1. The changelog doesn't mention what specific improvements have been made to the camera, so unless you were facing some issue, it's worth applying this update and checking if it's fixed. SamMobile reports the new build updates the camera app to v10.0.01.98, and claims a similar update is rolling out to other Samsung Galaxy S20 models as well - the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

A couple of days back, we heard rumours that Samsung was working on releasing a ‘big' update for its phones, which would reportedly fix issues such as Wi-Fi stability, freezing of the camera app and so on. It's hard to say if this is that very same update, which was promised or if another one is on the way.

Recently, Galaxy S20 users in the US and Canada also reported a GPS issue with their phones, claiming that it would struggle to lock their exact location, when using apps such as Google Maps or Waze. It's possible that this issue is restricted to the Snapdragon 865-based units, which are sold in those countries.

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium construction quality
  • Excellent display
  • Lean, feature-rich UI
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Great app and gaming performance
  • Day-long battery life
  • Bad
  • Heats up under load
  • Bland design
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S20+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S20
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
iPad Pro 2020 Beats Last-Generation on Graphics, Features 6GB RAM, AnTuTu Benchmark Tips

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Update Rolling Out In India, Promises Improved Camera Performance
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s How to See WhatsApp Messages Deleted by Others
  2. Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on March 31, Reveals Xiaomi
  3. Nokia 8.2, 5.3, 1.3 Expected to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  4. Flipkart's Sale Brings 'Lowest' Prices on Popular Phones
  5. COVID-19: Tesla's Musk Offers to Make Ventilators
  6. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Teased to Launch in India Soon
  7. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  8. Apple Unveils New Cases and Bands for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch Lineup
  9. Samsung Galaxy A41 With Triple Rear Cameras, IP68 Build Goes Official
  10. Realme Narzo Smartphone Series Teased to Come Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Says 80 Percent of Supply Chain Operational Ahead of 5G Phone Launch
  2. COVID-19: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Offers to Make Ventilators
  3. Coronavirus Special Hacking Services Detected on Dark Net: Check Point
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20+ Update Rolling Out In India, Promises Improved Camera Performance
  5. iPad Pro 2020 Beats Last-Generation on Graphics, Features 6GB RAM, AnTuTu Benchmark Tips
  6. Android 11 Developer Preview 2 Name-Drops Google’s Fast Share File Transfer Feature
  7. Realme C3 A.15 Update Brings Improved Camera, Minor Bug Fixes
  8. TikTok Relies on WHO, Indian State Police Departments to Offer Accurate Coronavirus Information to Users
  9. Steam Game Festival: Spring Edition Now Live With Free Demos of Over 40 Indie Games
  10. iPad Pro 2020 Comes With 6GB RAM Across All Variants, Houses U1 Ultra-Wideband Chip: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.