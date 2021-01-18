Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Gets Another Update to Improve Touchscreen Stability: Report

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G update also carries the January 2021 Android security patch.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 18 January 2021 14:10 IST
The update for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G reportedly weighs around 263MB

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G’s update brings the January 2021 security patch
  • It is reportedly the fourth update to improve touchscreen issues
  • The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G update is rolling out to countries in Europe

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is receiving another update that improves the touchscreen stability of the phone, as per a report. The update is also said to bring with it the January 2021 Android security patch. The firmware update is reportedly rolling out to Samsung Galaxy S20 FE devices in countries across Europe. Some Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G users have been experiencing problems with using the touchscreen of the phone. This is reportedly Samsung's fourth firmware update that incudes touchscreen stability improvements.

As per a report by SamMobile, the update for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G carries the firmware version G81BXXU1BUA5. The update weighs around 263MB. The report states that the update for the Samsung smartphone has started rolling out to dozens of countries across Europe.

This is the fourth update from Samsung that is said to include touchscreen stability improvements for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G launched last year. But the report also speculates that the ‘stability of touch screen has been improved' text could have been mistakenly added to the changelog of the new update from the previous one.

Some Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G users had taken to forums to complain about their touchscreens two months ago. Their handsets reportedly registered ghost touches and stuttered a lot while scrolling or zooming. Users had said that as the updates to improve the touchscreen don't seem to resolve the issue completely, it is possible that this issue is a hardware one and not something that can be fixed via a software update.

If you have an eligible Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G device and haven't received a notification regarding the update yet, you can check for it manually. Go to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates > Download now > Install update.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G update, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G touchscreen issues, Samsung
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
