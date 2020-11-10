Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Gets New Update With ‘Improvements’ to Touchscreen Issue

The build number for this latest Samsung Galaxy S20 FE update is G781BXXU1ATK1.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 10 November 2020 10:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Gets New Update With ‘Improvements’ to Touchscreen Issue

Photo Credit: Reddit

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was launched in India last month

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE users report of a touchscreen issue on the handsets
  • Samsung has rolled out a update that claims to have ‘improved upon it'
  • Users claim that this may be a hardware issue and not a software one

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE users are now receiving a new update that brings more ‘stability' to the touchscreen. This comes after several users have taken to the forums to complain that their handsets register ghost touches, and experience a lot of stuttering when scrolling or zooming. Samsung has responded to these complaints with this new update that ‘improves' on the stability of the touchscreen, but some users claim that this may be a hardware issue and not a software one.

A Samsung user has responded to a Reddit thread that has scores of complaints of the same Samsung Galaxy S20 FE touchscreen issue. This user has shared a screenshot of receiving an update that ‘improves upon this issue'. The Reddit user says that after installing the update, the stuttering has reduced, but not completely gone. He says, “Just got an update that ends with ATJ1/ATK1. The jittery scrolling still happens but less often. It still fails the touch screen test but the stuttering when zooming has been fixed to some extent (still happens, but it's smoother and better).”

The build number for this latest Samsung Galaxy S20 FE update is G781BXXU1ATK1, based on the screenshot the user shares. The changelog vaguely says that ‘the stability of touchscreen has been improved.' It bundles the November 2020 security patch and is reported to be 202.34MB in size.

Users claim that this isn't the first update attempting to resolve this issue. There have been two updates before this that have been rolled out, which tried to fix the issue, but the company wasn't successful. After this latest update, several users now claim that this touchscreen issue may be a hardware one, and not something that can be completely solved with a software update.

Let us know in the comments below if you've received the update and your experience after installing it.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Update, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Prime Video Forays Into Live Sports, Bags India Rights for New Zealand Cricket
Nokia 8 V 5G UW With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched for Verizon: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Gets New Update With ‘Improvements’ to Touchscreen Issue
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia Streaming Box 8000 With Android TV, 4K Streaming Launched
  2. Micromax In 1b Pre-Bookings Start November 10 at 12 Noon via Flipkart
  3. OnePlus Halts OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 Update for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro
  4. Prime Video Bags India Rights for Live Streaming New Zealand Cricket
  5. Redmi Note 9 Series May Get New Models on November 11
  6. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Review: Quantity Over Quality
  7. Flipkart, Amazon Diwali 2020 Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  8. Motorola Moto G Stylus 2021 May Come With Snapdragon 675 SoC
  9. How to Make Digital Payments via WhatsApp Pay
  10. LG W11, W31, W31+ With Octa-Core SoCs Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 8 V 5G UW With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched for Verizon: Price, Specifications
  2. Sweden Halts 5G Auction After Court Grants Relief to Huawei
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Gets New Update With ‘Improvements’ to Touchscreen Issue
  4. Zoom to Enhance Security as Part of Proposed US Settlement With FTC
  5. Prime Video Forays Into Live Sports, Bags India Rights for New Zealand Cricket
  6. Xbox Series S/X Hits Stores, Kicking Off Holiday Season Console War Against PlayStation 5
  7. Google Pay, Play Billing System Faces Antitrust Investigation in India Over Market Dominance
  8. Apple 'One More Thing' Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Announcement Details
  9. Google Play Opens Voting for Users’ Choice Awards 2020 for Games, Apps, More
  10. Micromax In 1b Pre-Bookings Start November 10 at 12 Noon With Flipkart Big Diwali Sale
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com