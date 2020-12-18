Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update: Report

The update reportedly brings with it a tweaked UI design and the December 2020 Android Security patch.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 18 December 2020 17:01 IST
The One UI 3.0 update brings Digital Wellbeing and Parental Controls to the Galaxy S20 FE

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has started receiving the One UI 3.0 update
  • The update is reportedly only rolling out to devices in Russia right now
  • One UI 3.0 update reportedly carries firmware version G780FXXU1BTL1

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphones have started receiving the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update, as per a report. The update reportedly brings with it a tweaked UI design, along with other One UI 3.0 features and the December 2020 Android security patch. The One UI 3.0 update is currently rolling out to the Galaxy S20 FE devices in Russia, according to the report, and could take a few weeks to reach other regions.

As per a report by SamMobile, the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE carries the firmware version G780FXXU1BTL1. According to the roadmap announced by Samsung earlier this month, the update was supposed to reach the phone only in January or February. Hence, it is possible that it will take some time for the update to reach Galaxy S20 FE handsets in other markets.

One UI 3.0, based on Android 11, brings with it a dedicated playback widget, repositioned volume controls, and more features along with a tweaked UI. Stock apps such as Calendar, Contacts, Messages, Phone, Reminders, Samsung Internet, and Samsung Keyboard have also been improved, as per the report. With Android 11, users will be able to use ‘Bubbles' to pin conversations on the top of the screen.

The update also brings Digital Wellbeing and Parental Controls to the Galaxy S20 FE.

If you have an eligible Samsung Galaxy S20 FE model and haven't received a notification regarding the update yet, you can check for it manually. Go to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates > Download now > Install update to check for the availability of the update.

Earlier this week, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra reportedly started receiving the stable version of One UI 3.0 in markets outside the US, a few days after phones started receiving the update in the US via AT&T.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Update, One UI 3.0, Android 11, Samsung
Microsoft Edge Browser Available for Apple M1 Mac Models With Native Support

