Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is set to launch in India on Tuesday, October 6, the company confirmed to Gadgets 360. The phone debuted globally last month as a toned-down variant of the Galaxy S20 flagship. The Galaxy S20 FE, which is also known as the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, comes with triple rear cameras as well as a hole-punch display. The smartphone also carries the design language that is similar to what you've seen on the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 series. Further, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes with a 120Hz display and offers a range of colour options to choose from.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE India details

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will launch in the Indian market with only 4G support, while its global variant comes in both 4G and 5G options. The India variant of the Galaxy S20 FE will also have just one configuration — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage — and come in five colour options, namely Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White. This is unlike the global model that has the 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB versions in a total of six colour options including the Cloud Orange that isn't coming to the Indian market.

Samsung hasn't confirmed the India pricing of the Galaxy S20 FE, though it is touted to be “extremely competitive” in nature. However, its 5G model for the global markets carries a starting price of $699 (roughly Rs. 51,200).

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE runs on Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. There is also Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. The phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 990 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the Galaxy S20 FE comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The camera setup also includes a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens that has a 123-megapixel field-of-view (FoV) as well as an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter.

For selfies, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE offers a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens. The front camera also comes with an autofocus support.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes with 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, it packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging and wireless charging.

