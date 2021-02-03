Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Getting February 2021 Android Security Patch: Report

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE had recently been upgraded to Android 11-based One UI 3.0.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 3 February 2021 12:56 IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE reportedly carries firmware version G780FXXS2BUA5

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is receiving the latest security update
  • The security patch reportedly emphasises on tackling some vulnerabilities
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was launched in India in October 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is receiving the February 2021 Android security patch, according to a report. The security patch reportedly gives more emphasis on tackling some man-in-the-middle attack vulnerabilities that Google's OS had accumulated recently. It is not clear in which regions the over-the-air (OTA) patch is rolling out to at the moment, but it is likely to have a wider rollout regardless. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE had recently been upgraded to Android 11-based One UI 3.0.

As per a report by SamMobile, the February 2021 Android security patch for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes with firmware version G780FXXS2BUA5. To check if the update has rolled out for your phone, Go to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates > Download now > Install update.

The report states that the security patch, dated February 1, 2021, places more emphasis on certain vulnerabilities accumulated by Google's OS. The February 2021 Android security patch, detailed in a bulletin published by Samsung, appears to be focused towards tackling man-in-the-middle attacks.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series and Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) have also received the latest security patch last week. Samsung has been pretty consistent with rolling out updates for all its phones across all price ranges.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE received the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update in December 2020. The update brought with it Android 11 features such as conversation bubble to the phone, as well as One UI 3.0 features like a dedicated playback widget.

The smartphone was launched in India in October 2020. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is offered in a range of colours. It is also known as Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition and is a toned-down variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 flagship.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks and feels premium
  • Vibrant 120Hz Super AMOLED screen
  • Versatile and capable cameras
  • Lots of software features
  • Bad
  • Gets warm when stressed
  • Disappointing battery life
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Update, February 2021 Android Security Patch, Samsung
Tanishka Sodhi
PUBG Fans Review Bomb FAU-G, but It Remains the Top Free Game in India

