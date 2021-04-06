Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE With Exynos 990 SoC May Be Discontinued, Could Be Replaced by Snapdragon 865+ Model

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was launched in a 4G and a 5G and only the 4G variant was initially launched in India.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 6 April 2021 18:32 IST
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with Exynos 990 SoC launched in September 2020
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with Snapdragon 865 launched in India last month
  • There may be an upcoming Snapdragon 865+ powered Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with the Exynos 990 SoC may be replaced by a Snapdragon 865+ powered model, accoding to a tipster, who leaked that Samsung will stop production of the Exynos 990 SoC powered Galaxy S20 FE. The phone was launched in 4G and 5G variants in September 2020, where the 4G variant has Samsung's own Exynos SoC and was the only variant that came to the Indian market. The 5G variant is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC and has only just launched here.

The Exynos 990 powered Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, though a good phone on its own, received a lot of criticism due to its lackluster performance compared to its Snapdragon 865 counterpart. In our review, we found that the phone heats up in use, and delivered disappointing battery life. Now, it looks like Samsung is retiring this Exynos variant and according to tipster Ice Universe who tweeted that a Snapdragon 865+ SoC powered Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will replace the Exynos 990 SoC powered model.

There is already a Snapdragon 865 powered Galaxy S20 FE with 5G connectivity that already exists and has just launched in India as well. As per the tipster's tweet, there may be another variant that comes with the slightly more powerful Snapdragon 865+ SoC. As of now, it is unclear if Samsung will launch this rumoured Snapdragon 865+ SoC powered Galaxy S20 FE in all regions or keep it exclusive to certain regions.

It should also be noted that Samsung has not shared any details on the production of the Exynos 990 powered Galaxy S20 FE or an upcoming Galaxy S20 FE powered by the Snapdragon 865+ SoC. Interestingly, last month, Samsung's alleged mini-roadmap for this year was leaked which showed an FE Unpacked event for August 19. It is believed that this will be the FE variant for the Samsung Galaxy S21 but, with the latest development, it could also be the Snapdragon 865+ powered Galaxy S20 FE, however, the latter seems relatively unlikely.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
