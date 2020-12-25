Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G smartphones have started receiving the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update, as per a report. While the report has not listed the features that have been rolled out, but it suggests that Samsung likely brought a tweaked UI design, and the December 2020 Android security patch with the latest update. Last week, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G handsets in Russia reportedly got the update. In India, Samsung launched the 4G variant of the Galaxy S20 FE smartphone.

According to a report by SamMobile, the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G carries the firmware version G781BXXU1BTL4. The roadmap announced for Egypt by Samsung did not specifically mention that Galaxy S20 FE (4G and 5G) will get the update but other handsets in the Galaxy S20 series globally are scheduled to get the update in January or February in the coming year.

The SamMobile report didn't mention the countries where the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G phones are getting the update. It also doesn't list the changes that the update brings, however, it is safe to say that the 5G variant should be getting the same changes as the 4G model. These changes should include a dedicated playback widget, repositioned volume controls, and a tweaked UI.

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G phones may also be getting improvements in apps such as Calendar, Contacts, Messages, Phone, Reminders, Samsung Internet, and Samsung Keyboard. The update should also bring Digital Wellbeing, Parental Controls as well as December 2020 Android security patch to the Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

If you have a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G smartphone model and haven't received a notification regarding the update yet, you can check for it manually. Go to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates > Download now > Install update.

