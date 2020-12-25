Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G reportedly gets a tweaked UI design and the December 2020 Android security patch.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 25 December 2020 15:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G handsets in Russia have reportedly got the update last week

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is likely getting same updates as 4G variant
  • The phone may get December 2020 Android security patch
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G getting a tweaked UI

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G smartphones have started receiving the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update, as per a report. While the report has not listed the features that have been rolled out, but it suggests that Samsung likely brought a tweaked UI design, and the December 2020 Android security patch with the latest update. Last week, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G handsets in Russia reportedly got the update. In India, Samsung launched the 4G variant of the Galaxy S20 FE smartphone.

According to a report by SamMobile, the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G carries the firmware version G781BXXU1BTL4. The roadmap announced for Egypt by Samsung did not specifically mention that Galaxy S20 FE (4G and 5G) will get the update but other handsets in the Galaxy S20 series globally are scheduled to get the update in January or February in the coming year.

The SamMobile report didn't mention the countries where the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G phones are getting the update. It also doesn't list the changes that the update brings, however, it is safe to say that the 5G variant should be getting the same changes as the 4G model. These changes should include a dedicated playback widget, repositioned volume controls, and a tweaked UI.

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G phones may also be getting improvements in apps such as Calendar, Contacts, Messages, Phone, Reminders, Samsung Internet, and Samsung Keyboard. The update should also bring Digital Wellbeing, Parental Controls as well as December 2020 Android security patch to the Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

If you have a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G smartphone model and haven't received a notification regarding the update yet, you can check for it manually. Go to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates > Download now > Install update.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Update, One UI 3.0, Android 11, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
GoDaddy Apologises Over Fake Christmas Bonus ‘Phishing’ Email Security Test for Employees

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Search Lets Users Summon Baby Yoda to Their Homes
  2. Amazfit GTS 2 mini Smartwatch Price in India Announced
  3. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G May Soon Launch in India
  4. Facebook to Add Physical Security Key Verification for Mobile App Login
  5. MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC Smartphones to Launch in India Soon
  6. Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G Launched With 50-Megapixel Sony Camera
  7. Realme X7 Pro May Launch in India Soon, Support Page Hints
  8. Cyberpunk 2077 Maker CD Projekt Sued by Investor Over Botched Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy A72 4G Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 720G
  10. BSNL Loses 50,000 Broadband Subscribers in October, Airtel Gains: TRAI
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update: Report
  2. GoDaddy Apologises Over Fake Christmas Bonus ‘Phishing’ Email Security Test for Employees
  3. Mi 11 to Feature Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and Advanced Display Tech, Xiaomi Reveals
  4. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G India Launch Imminent, Leaked BIS Listing Suggests
  5. WHO Launches Mobile App for COVID-19 Updates, Again
  6. Over 60 Percent of Cybercrime Complaints in 2020 Linked to Financial Frauds: Delhi Police
  7. Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission’s Initial Data Released, Shows ‘Excellent Capability’ to Achieve Goal: ISRO
  8. FASTag Mandatory From January 1, Commuters Won't Be Required to Stop at Toll Plazas
  9. AI-Designed Serotonin Sensor May Help Scientists Study Sleep, Mental Health
  10. Samsung Galaxy A72 4G With Snapdragon 720G SoC Spotted on Geekbench
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com