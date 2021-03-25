Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Could Launch in India Next Week, European Variant Gets Galaxy S21 Camera Features: Reports

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Could Launch in India Next Week, European Variant Gets Galaxy S21 Camera Features: Reports

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G was launched in the US and some other regions in September 2020 but only the 4G version made its way to India.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 25 March 2021 18:31 IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Could Launch in India Next Week, European Variant Gets Galaxy S21 Camera Features: Reports

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has a triple rear camera setup
  • The phone is said to launch in India soon
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G gets camera features from Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G variant could launch in India as early as next week, according to a new report. Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 FE 5G in the US and other regions in September 2020 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The 4G variant then made its way to India in October 2020 with the Exynos 990 SoC but there was no word on when the 5G variant would arrive. Additionally, the 5G variant in some regions has received a new update which brings camera improvements including some Galaxy S21 camera features.

As per a report by news agency IANS citing industry sources, Samsung may launch the 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in India next week. The phone will add to the 4G variant that launched in the country in October last year. This 5G variant of the Galaxy S20 FE will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and a triple rear camera setup.

Last month, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G was spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website and an official support page for model number SM-G781B/DS – believed to be the Galaxy S20 FE 5G – went live on the India website.

Furthermore, Samsung has released an update for the Galaxy S20 FE 5G with firmware version G781BXXU2CUC6 that brings camera improvements. According to a report by SamMobile, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G now gets new effects in Portrait mode. The ultra-wide camera can now be used in Pro mode. These features are present in the Galaxy S21 series. This updated has made its way to European models of the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, as per the report.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano+eSIM) Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. On the front, the phone comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with IP68 dust and water resistance and packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The phone features 5G connectivity, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G update, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G, Samsung
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX Over-Ear ANC Headphones With Up to 35 Hours Battery Life Launched

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Could Launch in India Next Week, European Variant Gets Galaxy S21 Camera Features: Reports
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Reports 1 Billion Accumulated Downloads Since 2018 Launch
  2. Vivo X60 Pro+, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 With Snapdragon SoCs Launched in India
  3. iPhone 11 Gets Holi Discount, Available at Effective Price of Rs. 41,900
  4. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch Now Official
  5. Vivo X60 Series India Prices Surface Ahead of March 25 Launch
  6. OnePlus Watch Now Listed at an Introductory Price of Rs. 14,999
  7. Steve Jobs’ 1973 Handwritten Job Application Auctioned: See It Here
  8. WhatsApp Privacy Policy Update Faces Antitrust Probe From CCI
  9. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Goes on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com
  10. Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 First Sale Starts Today at 12 Noon
#Latest Stories
  1. Spotify Desktop App, Web Player Get New Design, Indian Users Get Synced Lyrics
  2. Realme 8-Series 5G Variants to Launch in India ‘Soon’, Reveals CEO Madhav Sheth
  3. Realme Holi Days Sale Brings Discounts on Smartphones, Smart TVs, Earphones, and More
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Could Launch in India Next Week, European Variant Gets Galaxy S21 Camera Features: Reports
  5. Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX Over-Ear ANC Headphones With Up to 35 Hours Battery Life Launched
  6. OnePlus Red Cable Life Offering 1TB Cloud Storage for Subscribers, Up From 50GB
  7. Philips Selling Home Appliance Arm to Asian Investment Firm Hillhouse Capital for EUR 3.7 Billion
  8. Realme GT Neo Final Fantasy Colour and 64-Megapixel Primary Sensor Teased, Tipped to Come With 120Hz Display
  9. India Might Ban Cryptocurrency, But Coinbase Is Looking for Indian Engineers
  10. Qualcomm Planning to Launch Nintendo Switch-Like Android Gaming Console: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com