Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G variant could launch in India as early as next week, according to a new report. Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 FE 5G in the US and other regions in September 2020 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The 4G variant then made its way to India in October 2020 with the Exynos 990 SoC but there was no word on when the 5G variant would arrive. Additionally, the 5G variant in some regions has received a new update which brings camera improvements including some Galaxy S21 camera features.

As per a report by news agency IANS citing industry sources, Samsung may launch the 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in India next week. The phone will add to the 4G variant that launched in the country in October last year. This 5G variant of the Galaxy S20 FE will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and a triple rear camera setup.

Last month, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G was spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website and an official support page for model number SM-G781B/DS – believed to be the Galaxy S20 FE 5G – went live on the India website.

Furthermore, Samsung has released an update for the Galaxy S20 FE 5G with firmware version G781BXXU2CUC6 that brings camera improvements. According to a report by SamMobile, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G now gets new effects in Portrait mode. The ultra-wide camera can now be used in Pro mode. These features are present in the Galaxy S21 series. This updated has made its way to European models of the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, as per the report.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano+eSIM) Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. On the front, the phone comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with IP68 dust and water resistance and packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The phone features 5G connectivity, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

