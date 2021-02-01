Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G model was launched in India last year with the Exynos 990 SoC, whereas its 5G variant that comes with a Snapdragon 865 SoC was not introduced here. Now, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G could be launching in India as its support page has gone live on the Samsung India website. The phone has also been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site, hinting at an imminent India launch.

Pricebaba was the first to spot the support page for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G on the company India site. The 5G model is listed with the model number SM-G781B/DS. This is different from the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G variant that has the model number SM-G780FZBN. The new support page does not offer any information regarding the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, but it hints that its launch in India is very near.

The same publication also spotted the same model number — SM-G781B/DS — on the India's BIS certification site as well. This further cements claims that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G model is launching soon in India. The BIS listing offers no information on the phone either.

There is no clarity from Samsung on when it plans to make the Snapdragon 865 SoC, 5G model available in the country. The only difference between the 4G and 5G models of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is the processor. The rest of the specifications are the same. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price in India is set at Rs. 49,999 and the 5G model may be priced a little higher.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano+eSIM) Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The 5G option comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with 8GB of RAM. Samsung has provided up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G offers a triple rear camera setup that houses a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. For selfies and video chats, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes in an IP68-rated body and packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging and wireless charging. The phone also comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

