Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G With Snapdragon 865 Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G (Snapdragon 865) is available with a price tag of MYR 2,299 (roughly Rs. 41,300).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 6 May 2021 17:07 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G (Snapdragon 865) has the same dimensions and weight as its original model

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G (Snapdragon 865) launched in a few markets
  • The phone is also listed on e-commerce site Shopee
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Exynos 990 model was launched in India last year

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC has been silently launched in markets including Germany, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The phone comes with a model number SM-G780G, which is slightly different from the original Galaxy S20 FE variant model number SM-G780F. The older model comes with a Exynos 990 instead of the Snapdragon chip on the new one. However, apart from a different SoC, the new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G is identical to the original model that was launched in India and various global markets last year.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G (Snapdragon 865) price

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G (Snapdragon 865) price starts at MYR 2,299 (roughly Rs. 41,300) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone has been listed by Samsung's official retail partner Shopee in Malaysia in Blue, Orange, and Violet colours. In addition to its listing on the e-commerce site, the new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE variant has been listed on the company's sites in Germany, Malaysia, and Vietnam, as initially reported by Android Headlines. However, it is unclear whether the latest model will arrive in more markets including India.

Samsung launched the original Galaxy S20 FE in India last year in October at a starting price of Rs. 49,999. It then brought the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G in the country in March with a price tag of Rs. 55,999.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G (Snapdragon 865) specifications

On the specifications front, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G (Snapdragon 865) is identical to the older model except for a different chipset. The new model carries a Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The chipset is different from the Exynos 990 that powers the original Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. However, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G version also comes with a Snapdragon 865 SoC.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. You'll also get a triple rear camera setup that has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, 12-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

The new model comes with 128GB of onboard storage at this moment. However, considering the configurations available for the original variant, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G (Snapdragon 865) is likely to get a 256GB storage option as well.

Samsung has provided a 4,500mAh battery on the new Galaxy S20 FE 4G that supports 25W fast charging in addition to wireless charging support. The new model measures 159.8x74.5x8.4mm and weighs 190 grams, as per the listing on the Shopee site, which is the same as its original variant.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks and feels premium
  • Vibrant 120Hz Super AMOLED screen
  • Versatile and capable cameras
  • Lots of software features
  • Bad
  • Gets warm when stressed
  • Disappointing battery life
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
