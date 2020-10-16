Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition aka Galaxy S20 FE has got a new variant with 256GB of storage that will be up for pre-orders from October 17. The announcement comes as the standard 128GB variant of Galaxy S20 FE goes on sale in India today, October 16. The new variant of the Galaxy S20 FE naturally features a higher price tag than the 128GB variant. It also comes in a single colour option while the older variant comes in five colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (256GB) price in India, availability

The new variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is priced at Rs. 53,999 and will be available in Cloud Navy colour. The phone will be up for pre-orders starting October 17 via Samsung.com as well as leading offline and online retail stores. Samsung says the phone will start shipping from October 28.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S20 FE with 128GB RAM is available for purchase from today through Samsung.com, and other online and offline stores. It is priced at MRP Rs. 49,999.

Customers can avail several offers on purchase, including a Rs. 4,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards and a Rs. 4,000 voucher on Samsung e-store.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (256GB) specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE runs on One UI 2.0, based on Android 10. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The Galaxy S20 FE is powered by an octa-core Exynos 990 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone features a 32-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 lens.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage that is expandable (up to 1TB) via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on the Galaxy S20 FE include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, hall sensor, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging and wireless charging.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

