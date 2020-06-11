Samsung is said to be working on a ‘lite' version of the Samsung Galaxy S20. Reportedly called the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, this variant of the phone will follow in the footsteps of the Galaxy S10 Lite that was launched in January as a toned-down version last year's Galaxy S10. The report also states that there is a global variant and a US variant of the phone and it will have both 4G and 5G variants. Samsung has not shared any information on the existence of such a phone, so take this piece of information with a pinch of salt.

According to a report by SamMobile, citing sources, this rumoured Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will be a ‘Lite' version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 from earlier this year. While not much is known about the ‘Fan Edition', the report states that its global variant will come with model number SM-G780 and the US variant will carry model number SM-G781. The Galaxy S10 Lite has model number SM-G70. In totality, the Fan Edition is said to come in three variants with the SM-G780 coming in both 4G and 5G options, and the SM-G781 coming with only 5G support.

The report adds that this phone is expected to come with at least 128GB of storage and run Android 10 with Samsung's upcoming OneUI 2.5 on top. It also states that Samsung will unveil this new UI during the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, rumoured to be held on August 5.

Looking at the Galaxy S10 Lite, the phone carries the same processor as the Galaxy S10 – Snapdragon 855 (the Indian variant of the Galaxy S10 is powered by the Exynos 9820 SoC). It features a larger display than the Galaxy S10 but with a lower resolution. The Galaxy S10 Lite has 8GB of RAM and 128GB/512GB storage options, just like Galaxy S10 and a different camera setup. It also packs a larger battery and support for faster charging.

Further, the Samsung Galaxy S10 launched in India at Rs. 66,900 for the 8GB + 128GB option while the Galaxy S10 Lite launched at Rs. 39,999 for the same configuration.

If the Galaxy S20 Lite or Fan Edition follows the same formula, it would be a good alternative to the flagship Galaxy S20.

Will OnePlus 8 series be able to take on iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S20 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.