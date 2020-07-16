Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, which is also rumoured as the Galaxy S20 Lite, is said to come with a 120Hz display and an IP68-certified built. The latest rumour comes just days after the smartphone purportedly surfaced on a benchmark listing with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and 6GB of RAM. The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is likely to recreate the history of the Galaxy S10e that debuted last year with a flagship-like experience but a price point lesser than that of the Galaxy S10-series flagship models. However, the new smartphone was initially supposed to arrive as the successor to the Galaxy S10 Lite that had an inferior hardware over what was available on the Galaxy S10.

A tipster who goes by the pseudonym Ice Universe on Twitter has posted that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition would be launched in the fourth quarter of this year with the 120Hz display. It has also been suggested that the new phone would feature a hole-punch display design with a selfie camera diameter of 3.3 millimetres.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is also said to have the IP68 build and a “nice” pricing. Furthermore, the tipster said that there would be the Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is something that was recently suggested by a listing on the Geekbench site. That listing also included 6GB RAM and Android 10 references.

Samsung hasn't yet made any official announcement around the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition or the Galaxy S20 Lite. Nevertheless, a report from South Korea last month indicated that the new model would arrive sometime in October — subsequently after the launch of the Galaxy Note 20 series and Galaxy Fold 2, which is also rumoured as the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The new model is believed to come in three different colour options and run on Android 10-based One UI 2.5.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.